It’ll take more than a two-out grand slam to rattle this South Greene softball team.
The Lady Rebels rose again in the bottom of the fourth inning, and eventually pulled within a half game of first place in the District 1-2A standings. South Greene pushed across six runs in the fourth and fifth innings to rally past first-place Chuckey-Doak 10-8 on Tuesday night.
It marked the Lady Black Knights’ first district loss of the season. The Lady Rebels (7-8, 4-1 District 1-2A), meanwhile, find themselves in a much more favorable position than in recent years, so far putting together their best district performance since reaching the Class A sectional round in 2016.
“I’ve really watched them grow up over the last four years,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said. “I’ve seen them get down and not fight back like they have this year. It’s easy to say I’m not hitting well and not playing well and not push through it. But we’ve pushed through it several times this year. That’s what you want to see, win or lose.”
Breanna Roberts gave Chuckey-Doak (5-5, 5-1) a boost in the top of the fourth, crushing a two-out grand slam to left for a sudden 7-4 lead.
But the Lady Black Knights weren’t the only team to score four two-out runs that inning. Lexi Miller began the uprising with a line-drive single to right, and Evie Rader’s ensuing base hit put the tying run at the plate.
Anna Willett, Allison Penley, Amelia Mullins and Kaylee Whitson then hit four straight ground-ball RBI singles in success to give South Greene the lead back, 8-7.
Miller’s one-out single put two runners on base in the fifth, and Rader sent home Whitney Casteel with a sacrifice fly to center. Miller then made it 10-7 when Willett reached on a two-out error.
“I’m really excited,” said senior first baseman Hannah Penley, who put out three straight runners on groundouts to end the game. “We knew if we just stayed down (after Roberts’ grand slam) that we wouldn’t get anywhere. We really wanted to beat them, so we all came up out of it, relaxed, got it out of our heads and came back.”
BREAK OUT THE BATS
Between the two teams, 11 players recorded multiple hits. Mullins went 4-for-4 and Miller 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Rebels. Casteel, Willett and Allison Penley all singled twice as part of South Greene’s 15-hit effort.
Chuckey-Doak’s top six batters all had two hits, with Roberts and Hayleigh Taylor both hitting a double. Saniah Atchison, Makayla Ramsey, Sydney Shipley and Maura Phillips all singled twice as the Lady Black Knights amassed 12 hits.
Leading 2-1 after the first, Chuckey-Doak took a 3-1 lead on Taylor’s line-drive RBI double in the second.
South Greene’s first rally came in the bottom of the third, as Willett and Mullins both hit two-out RBI singles for a 4-3 Lady Rebel lead.
Ramsey struck out five and took the loss for Chuckey-Doak. The junior walked two and allowed eight earned runs.
“I remember (Ramsey) pitching to us in sixth grade, so we’ve played against her kind of our whole lives in softball,” Rader said. “That really helped us out a lot, knowing her and how she’s going to pitch.”
South Greene used three pitchers with Willett going five innings to get the win. She struck out five and allowed one earned run. Miller pitched the last two innings, striking out one and giving up an earned run on three hits. Half of Chuckey-Doak’s runs were unearned.
UP NEXT
The teams will face off again at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Chuckey-Doak.