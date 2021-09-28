Stephen Gregg is far less concerned about losing a set than he is about South Greene’s response.
He had no reason to be concerned Monday night.
The Lady Rebels dropped the third set but countered with authority in the fourth, defeating Jefferson County 25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 25-11 on senior night.
Jordyn Roderick opened the fourth set with a kill and a block, and the Lady Rebels (28-3) never trailed again. She added two more kills before senior Addison Williams smacked two straight for a 13-4 lead.
Another Roderick kill and a service ace from Sydney Gentry made it 19-8, and Ashlynn King followed another Roderick kill with a block to end the match.
“Ashlynn played pretty good today; you want to see that on senior night,” Gregg said. “We’re just asking for more consistency out of our middles. We’ve been rotating between three girls … good to see her step up.”
Roderick led South Greene with 17 kills while serving three aces. Williams had 16 kills and 10 digs with one ace.
South Greene stayed within 16-12 during the their set, but an Emmie Edwards kill ended a 4-0 Jefferson County run. Madyson Osborne then added two kills, before Natalie Moore’s kill pulled the Lady Patriots within 2-1.
“Hats off to Jeff County, they outworked us in the third set,” Gregg said. “We just turned into being so conservative with our serves and our hits.
“But that’s something I can draw back on. When a little adversity sets in, are we going to pick it up like we did in the fourth?”
On Monday, absolutely.
Williams tallied a kill and a service ace, and Roderick had three kills as South Greene went on a 6-0 run in the first set for a 16-9 lead. Williams later added back-to-back kills, before Macey Snapp’s bump kill ended the opening frame.
Jefferson County used a 6-0 run to pull within 13-12 in the second set, but the Lady Rebels scored six straight as well to take a 20-13 lead. A Williams kill and a JCHS attack error put South Greene ahead 2-0 in the match.
Roderick matched King with two blocks, and Addison Compton also served an ace. Sydney Gentry handed out 36 assists, Snapp had 28 digs and Aydan Dyer had 14 digs. Mackenzie Niston, King and Ava Clark had two kills apiece.
UP NEXT
South Greene plays in a tri-match at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday.