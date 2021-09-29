ELIZABETHTON — Lindsey Howlett’s second trip to state is already shaping up to be more memorable than her first.
This time, she’ll have teammates playing with her.
The South Greene girls golf team continued its historic season Wednesday, winning the Region 1-A championship at Elizabethton Municipal Golf Club. In just a week’s time, the Lady Rebels have won what’s believed to be their first district and region titles.
They’ve sent individuals to state before, but not a team. At least not until 2021.
Howlett, a sophomore golfing alongside freshmen Madison Hensley and Maylei Hildenbrand, shot 42 on both sides to finish at 84.
“Last year, it was sort of just me,” Howlett said. “This year, we have other players who can help bring down our team score.”
After not making par until her fourth hole, Howlett ended her day with three straight pars. On Hole 8, Howlett’s 17th hole, she drove the green and narrowly missed her birdie putt, but she kept her momentum going.
Consider Howlett’s turnaround a lesson learned from her freshman year, to not let one bad shot or hole keep her down. Upon learning she’d qualified for state again, Howlett was already aiming to improve on her 2020 appearance.
“I need to do better than I did last year,” Howlett said. “I remember I loved it as an experience because I was one of the only freshmen there. Being able to go as a freshman by itself is amazing.”
UP AND COMING
Hensley finished one stroke off the medalist round with her 82, shooting 40-42 for South Greene. L&N STEM Academy’s Elizabeth Moody placed first individually with an 81.
And while Maylei Hildenbrand’s score of 97 (54-43) didn’t count toward the team total, she made birdie on Hole 16 and improved 11 strokes on her back nine.
“I think all of them have a chance to do something special if we play to our potential,” South Greene coach Jeff Hartman said. “If we can get all three playing their best golf, we could go down there (to state) and possibly do something.
“I’m just proud of the girls for what they’ve accomplished.”
Chuckey-Doak’s Layla Fox (117) improved by 17 strokes on her back nine, shooting 67-50 as an individual.
Claiborne’s Ella Compton shot 90 to qualify for state individually. Northview Academy’s Karrington Wallis (98) won a playoff over Union County’s Addison Harrison to claim the final individual state berth.
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels will play in the TSSAA Class A state championships Oct. 7-8 at Sevierville Golf Club.