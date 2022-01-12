South Greene played more zone than coach Stephen Gregg wanted. But don’t expect it to last long.
The Lady Rebels simply didn’t have time to practice after losing Addison Williams to injury Monday night. But they adjusted quickly after halftime and pulled away from Johnson County 59-43 on Rebel Hill Tuesday night.
And South Greene (9-11, 2-0 District 1-2A) now has two days to work on things before its third district game of the year Friday night.
Amelia Mullins put the Lady Rebels ahead 20 seconds into the third quarter, 23-22. Haley Susong’s 3-pointer broke a 25-25 tie and began an 8-0 run. South Greene built a 46-31 lead before the quarter ended, as Hailey Brooks hit a 3-pointer and a reverse layup in the final 1:42.
“We just challenged them on defense,” Gregg said. “We can’t sit back in zones in our conference and let people play with us. We just challenged them to get in passing lanes and get more on-the-ball pressure … sometimes, kids see the ball fall through the hoop and they become magnificent defenders all of a sudden.”
The Lady Rebels’ fourth-quarter lead never dipped below 12 points. Susong’s and-one off an inbound and Madison Hensley’s 3-pointer made it a 52-34 game. Emma Cutshall buried her second 3-pointer of the game with 3:20 remaining for a 57-40 lead.
Brooks and Cutshall both scored 14 points to lead South Greene.
“We don’t have the true ‘it girl’ right now … we need to have some disparity (in the scorebook),” Gregg said. “As long as we’re all contributing, I feel like it’s going to aid the team effort. We’re trying to figure this out, such a young team with one senior and one junior on the floor.”
Hensley scored nine points and Susong had eight, with both players scoring all of their points in the second half. Mullins scored nine, and Ryleigh Gregg five.
Kenzie Ramey led Happy Valley (4-12, 2-1) with 16 points, and Kadie Bailey had 10. Ramey’s triple and Bailey’s layup put the Lady Warriors ahead 13-11 after the first quarter.
Ramey’s layup gave Happy Valley a five-point lead in the second quarter before South Greene fought back. Mullins banked in a jumper, and Ryleigh Gregg scored off a turnover to keep the Lady Rebels within 22-21 at halftime.
SG 11 10 25 13 — 59
HV 13 9 9 12 — 43
SG (59): Hailey Brooks 14, Emma Cutshall 14, Madison Hensley 9, Amelia Mullins 9, Haley Susong 8, Ryleigh Gregg 5.
HV (43): Kenzie Ramey 16, Kadie Bailey 10, Scarlett Zeoli 7, Marzida Moor 5, Holly Moore 5
3-pointers: Emma Cutshall 2, Kenzie Ramey 2, Hailey Brooks, Madison Hensley, Ryleigh Gregg, Holly Moore, Haley Susong.
BOYS SOUTH GREENE 81 HAPPY VALLEY 30
If T.J. Buckner can consistently turn in nights like Tuesday, look out.
Although the Rebels (6-11, 2-0 District 1-2A) already had a commanding lead when Buckner scored his first point, the sophomore made sure there was no drop-off. He scored his first two baskets off turnovers, before his and-one gave South Greene a 41-13 halftime lead.
Buckner, who led all scorers with 19 points, displayed his vertical in the third quarter, catching the ball in transition and dunking for a 37-point cushion. His 3-pointer helped the lead reach 64-20 before the fourth quarter began.
“I’ve got to get some consistency out of (Buckner) but he’s very capable of being a really good player,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “He’s showing a lot of signs of being able to be a super good athlete.”
Chandler Fillers threw down a third-quarter breakaway dunk, finishing with 13 points. His putback and fast-break layup put the Rebels up 4-0 less than a minute into the game.
Clint Lamb and Conner Marshall scored 10 points each, the former hitting 7-of-10 free throws and an early 3-pointer as South Greene jumped ahead 9-0. Fillers drove to the hoop to make it 16-6 after one.
Marshall buried two 3-pointers and scored off a steal early in the second quarter. Buckner’s second basket ended a 15-0 South Greene run to make it a 34-8 game.
“I felt like we played harder than what we had been playing,” Hoese said. “Good win for them, especially with everything going on. We play an extremely tough schedule.”
The Rebel bench came alive in the fourth quarter as freshman Trey Gentry shot 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point line. The freshman scored nine points after recently joining the varsity squad.
“He works hard in practice, and he came in and made three big ones right there,” Hoese said. “Good to see my older kids and my bench cheering for kids like that.”
Cooper Kelley hit two 3-pointers and matched Luke Myers with six points.
Donavan Maxwell scored nine points to lead the Warriors (1-14, 0-3), who were missing two starters.
SG 16 25 23 17 — 81
HV 6 7 7 10 — 30
SG (81): T.J. Buckner 19, Chandler Fillers 13, Clint Lamb 10, Conner Marshall 10, Trey Gentry 9, Cooper Kelley 6, Luke Myers 6, Hayden Hartman 3, Woody Hixson 3, Hunter Toth 2.
HV (30): Donavan Maxwell 9, Cole Deakins 6, Dakota Grindstaff 6, Austin Nickels 5, Hunter Moody 2, Joey Sowards 2.
3-pointers: Dakota Grindstaff 2, Cooper Kelley 2, Conner Marshall 2, T.J. Buckner, Woody Hixson, Clint Lamb, Donavan Maxwell, Austin Nickels.