MOSHEIM — Even before the school day starts, expect to find Hailey Brooks practicing in South Greene’s gym.
So don’t be surprised to find the ball in her hands during a tight district game. She scored all of her points in the second half Friday night, helping South Greene survive a determined West Greene bunch 58-55 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Brooks drove to the basket twice in less than a minute to finish a 9-0 run, giving South Greene (4-7, 1-0 District 1-2A) a 53-44 lead with 2:40 to play.
The Lady Rebels, who snapped a six-game losing streak, never led by fewer than six points until Madi Brown’s final 3-pointer with three seconds left. But time ran out before South Greene had to inbound the ball.
Brooks finished with 13 points, nine in the fourth quarter including five free throws.
“We’re learning her like she’s learning us, but I’ve got confidence to put the ball in her hands when the pressure is on,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We ran some sets late for her to rip and go by her defender. She has that capability … She’s in the gym every day, 7 o’clock, putting up shots. I hope that’s contagious to the rest of the girls.”
Addison Williams scored the bulk of her 22 points in the first half, converting several second chances and hitting four baskets in the second quarter.
And Williams’ 22-point effort came despite a high ankle sprain that made her a game-time decision. Her late putback gave the Lady Rebels a 30-20 halftime lead.
Brown fired in a game-high 23 points to lead the Lady Buffaloes (6-3, 1-1). All but two of her points came from 3-point range, as she buried seven triples in the game. She hit from deep three times in the final 1:22 of the third quarter to pull West Greene within 42-38. She tied the game 44-44 on another triple with 6:45 to play.
“I am so proud of them,” West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said. “Every year we’ve played (South Greene), we’ve lost by a large margin. Tonight we lost by three points. We missed several free throws and several layups in the first half, but we sharpened up.”
Megan Daniels scored 15 points, and Tayli Rader added 10 for the Lady Buffs. Each player hit from deep once with Abbey Cox knocking down two first-half 3s.
“Betsy does a good job with them,” Gregg said.
Emma Cutshall and Jordyn Roderick scored eight and six points respectively for South Greene. After Roderick’s layup broke the 44-44 tie, Amelia Mullins hit from 3-point range for a 49-44 lead.
SG 15 15 12 16 — 58
WG 8 12 18 17 — 55
SG (58): Addison Williams 22, Hailey Brooks 13, Emma Cutshall 8, Jordyn Roderick 6, Amelia Mullins 4, Haley Susong 3, Madison Hensley 2.
WG (55): Madi Brown 23, Megan Daniels 15, Tayli Rader 10, Abbey Cox 6, Morgan Brown 1.
3-pointers: Madi Brown 7, Abbey Cox 2, Megan Daniels, Amelia Mullins, Tayli Rader, Haley Susong.
BOYS SOUTH GREENE 44 WEST GREENE 43
Luke Myers wasn’t expected to play much Friday night.
Nursing an ankle injury from football season for the last several weeks, Myers hasn’t seen a lot of practice time. But with South Greene’s district opener on the line, he wasn’t about to come out.
With less than two minutes to play, Myers hit a baseline jump shot which proved critical, as the Rebels held on for a win at West Greene.
“There toward the end, (Myers) looked at me and said ‘don’t take me out,’” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “When he gets going, we’ll be all right.”
Myers finished with 11 points, and Chandler Fillers scored through contact with 1:04 remaining for a 44-41 lead.
But the Rebels (3-7, 1-0 District 1-2A) missed all seven of their free throws in the fourth quarter to keep West Greene alive. Hayden Hartman rebounded a missed baseline jumper with 1.8 seconds left, and the Buffaloes (1-6, 0-2) couldn’t get a good look before time expired.
Fillers led South Greene with 16 points, six in the fourth quarter. After a pull-up jumper, his layup with 2:53 to play put South Greene ahead for good, 40-39.
“Chandler is capable of doing that night in night out,” Hoese said. “We’ve just got to get him to where he wants to attack the bucket.”
South Greene closed the third quarter with seven straight points, with Clint Lamb’s and-one giving the Rebels a 36-31 lead.
Drake McIntyre, who led West Greene with 12 points, rallied the Buffaloes late. He scored half of his six field goals in the fourth quarter, and his runner with 3:49 left gave West Greene a brief 39-38 lead.
“We just kept battling … I love the effort. It’s there,” Buffaloes coach Allen Tolliver said. “We’re trending in the right direction. We just have to get a couple of shots to fall.”
Down 18-9 in the second quarter, West Greene answered with a 15-2 run to grab a 24-20 halftime lead. Joshi Haase hit a pull-up jumper just before the second quarter expired for the Buffaloes’ eighth straight point. Haase and Austin Wampler both scored nine points, combining for 16 in the second quarter alone.
SG 12 8 16 8 — 44
WG 8 16 7 12 — 43
SG (44): Chandler Fillers 16, Luke Myers 11, Hayden Hartman 5, Clint Lamb 5, T.J. Buckner 3, Hayden Birdwell 2, Cooper Kelley 2.
WG (43): Drake McIntyre 12, Joshi Haase 9, Austin Wampler 9, Ethan Turner 4, Aaron Waddell 4, Leyton Frye 3, Ashton Williams 2.
3-pointers: T.J. Buckner, Hayden Hartman.
UP NEXT
South Greene hosts Unaka on Monday night and Hampton on Tuesday. West Greene hosts North Greene on Tuesday.