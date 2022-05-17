South Greene sped up the pitching machine in its latest practice. The Lady Rebels played like a well-oiled machine with their season on the line.
Playing in their first region tournament game in six years, the Lady Rebels knew they’d need to come out swinging. An explosive fourth inning gave South Greene all the cushion it needed, far more than a late Union County rally could overcome.
The Lady Rebels posted a 9-4 triumph on Rebel Hill Monday night, clinching their first region championship game and sectional berth since 2016.
And the final score hardly reflected South Greene’s dominance, as the Lady Rebels (19-13) took a 9-0 lead in the fifth inning and had a shot to win by run rule.
“We knew they would have some speed, but our girls really believed they could go in there and hit the ball,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said. ”I’m really proud of them and the fight they showed.”
South Greene accumulated 12 hits, three apiece from Anna Willett and Katie Willett. Sydney Gentry hit a double and a single, with Evie Rader adding two singles.
Hannah Penley wore a 1-0 pitch, and Whitney Casteel singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, helping South Greene load the bases with no one out. Gentry and Anna Willett singled in a run, with Casteel scoring on a fielder’s choice. Katie Willett drove in two more with her ground-ball single up the middle to make it 7-0.
Gentry began a two-out rally in the fifth on her line-drive RBI double to right. Rader then singled her home, before the Lady Patriots escaped the run rule with two runners on base.
Lexi Miller (11-3) gave seven solid innings, allowing just one earned run on nine hits with one strikeout.
Even when Union County loaded the bases in the first inning, Miller forced a line-out and a groundout to escape unharmed. She allowed only one more hit until the fifth inning.
“Her change-up tonight was really working,” Hawk said. “Lexi was spot on.”
Not to mention, Miller assisted a double play in the top of the third, throwing to Amelia Mullins for the out at first. Mullins then fired to Casteel at shortstop, who caught the lead runner advancing to third.
Hannah Penley drew a bases-loaded walk for South Greene’s first run, and Katie Willett’s two-out RBI single built a 2-0 lead in the third.
Union County pulled closer with a three-run seventh inning, which featured Emma Sexton’s two-run double and Morgan Dyer’s RBI single. But Allison Penley caught a pop fly to end the game.
“I know it was an easy pop fly and everything, but we were leaking oil a little bit,” Hawk said. “She caught it clean. When you get a lot of pressure, it’s not easy.”
Hawk’s only remaining concern involved center fielder Katie Willett, who landed on her hand while diving for a fly ball. She’s questionable for Wednesday’s region championship as of Monday night.
Aleyia Satterfield and Dyer both singled twice to lead Union County’s nine-hit effort.
South Greene chased starting pitcher Makayla Cooper after 3.1 innings and five earned runs on seven hits. Emery Bales allowed three earned on five hits in the last 2.2 frames. The two combined for seven strikeouts.
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels stay home to face Alcoa for the Region 1-2A championship Wednesday. First pitch from Rebel Hill is set for 5:30 p.m.
Due to graduation Friday, South Greene will likely reschedule the Class 2A sectional. The date and time are currently to be determined.