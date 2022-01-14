MOUNTAIN CITY — South Greene put its district opponent away quickly this time.
The Lady Rebels pulled away in the first half and stayed undefeated in conference play, taking down Johnson County 63-26 on Friday night.
Three players scored in double figures, led by Emma Cutshall’s 17-point effort. Cutshall hit two 3-pointers, one through contact, in the first quarter, before scoring two baskets in the second and third periods. Madison Hensley and Amelia Mullins, who also hit a triple, scored 10 points apiece.
Evie Rader scored all eight of her points in the second half. Haley Susong, Ryleigh Gregg and Hailey Brooks scored five points apiece, and Kaydence Marshall added two.
South Greene (10-11, 3-0 District 1-2A) led 18-8 after the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime, before taking a 54-23 lead to the final quarter.
Brookanna Hutchins scored 12 points to lead Johnson County (0-14, 0-3).
BOYS JOHNSON COUNTY 60 SOUTH GREENE 56
With a fourth-quarter rally, Johnson County pulled even with South Greene in the district standings.
The Longhorns dealt South Greene its first district loss, 60-56, on Friday night.
Tied 13-13 after one quarter, Johnson County (7-11, 2-1 District 1-2A) took a 27-26 halftime lead before falling behind 44-43 in the third quarter.
Preston Greer, who went 11-of-14 at the foul line, led Johnson County with 20 points, while Connor Simcox scored 17.
South Greene (6-12, 2-1) placed three in double figures, led by Clint Lamb with 23. Lamb went 7-of-10 at the free throw line and hit two 3-pointers in the second half.
Luke Myers scored 15, and Chandler Fillers had 11. The two combined to go 10-of-12 at the charity stripe, with Myers hitting six field goals.
T.J. Buckner had five points, including a 3-pointer, all in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
The Rebels return home to host District 1-2A rival Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday, Jan. 18.