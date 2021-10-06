SNEEDVILLE — As if South Greene’s Addison Williams wasn’t already tough enough to defend on the volleyball court, she’s added a new wrinkle to her game.
With South Greene pulling away in the third set of a 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 win over North Greene in the District 1-A championship match on Tuesday, Williams elevated for what looked like was going to be a right-handed spike, hung in the air and pushed the ball past two blockers with her left hand to give the Lady Rebels a 17-7 lead.
The jaw-dropping move was reminiscent of former NBA great Michael Jordan switching the ball from his right hand to his left in midair to score.
“Me and (South Greene setter Sydney Gentry) were running a play where I go up for a three instead of a four. She pushed it out and I guess I went up too soon, so I had to catch it with my left hand instead of my right,” Williams said. “I got it over and scored the point, so it worked out.”
Williams hasn’t been practicing the move. It’s just something her athletic ability allowed her to do.
But if the Lady Rebels continue to advance in the playoffs, they’ll face even tougher blockers. So having another way to score might be beneficial.
“I did it once in warmups on accident, so I wasn’t scared to do it again in a game,” Williams said. “If the blocker is bigger than me and they’re on my right hand, I can probably pick up the tip with my left hand and score the point.
“I think that comes with just being athletic. I play basketball and volleyball and I used to play softball. I play volleyball year-round, which helps.”
Williams led South Greene with 14 kills on 17 attempts in the championship win. Afterward, she was named tournament MVP and district player of the year.
“She’s just such a good athlete. I’m surrounded by a lot of good athletes,” said South Greene coach Stephen Gregg. “She kidded me about (the left-handed push). She told me she was going to do it and it happened. We just have a lot of kids who can go out there and make athletic plays.”
Gentry’s assist on Williams’ unorthodox kill was one of 31 for her. Coming into the championship, the district setter of the year and all-tournament selection had touched the ball 1,857 times with just 12 errors.
“Sydney is a great one. She’s a two-time all-stater. What she does, she does well. She goes about her business professionally. Shows up, puts in the work and doesn’t boast. Just a coach’s kid. You’ve got to love somebody like her.”
Gentry also had three kills and served three aces. Jordyn Roderick finished with 11 kills and three aces for South Greene, while Mackenzie Niston had two kills and six blocks. Macey Snapp had nine digs and two kills, Lexie Miller had six digs, Williams had five digs and Emma Cutshall had four digs.
The only blight on South Greene’s stat sheet was 12 service errors.
“We were a little rusty at times with our serves tonight, which is the part we can control,” Gregg said. “I told the girls, ‘Just get the ball in between the lines.’ But overall, I felt like we played at another level moving around, covering the court. Our front line was great. We challenged a lot of 50-50 balls that were overpasses, and our back line was on their assignments.
“Anytime you can win a district championship 3-0, you have to be pretty pleased.”
North Greene got six kills from Hailee English, five from Gracie Johnson, and 12 assists from Kylee Jones.
“We put up a good fight, I thought,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. “The girls did everything I asked of them. Sometimes against a good team like South Greene, though, that ain’t enough.”
South Greene has now won 16 straight district tournament titles, 12 under Gregg. The Lady Rebels will host the Region 1-A tournament on Tuesday and will face District 2-A runner-up Cosby in the semifinals.
North Greene also advances to the region tournament and will play District 2-A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman in the other semifinal.
South Greene defeated Cosby 2-0 in pool play at the Cyclone Invitational in Elizabethton on Aug. 21. North Greene won 2-0 at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Aug. 30.
“We think we’re in a good place. Our morale is still high,” Tarlton said. “Our goals for our season are still intact. We want to get to where we got last year and then take one more step, which is the state tournament.
“I think South Greene is a team that will compete for the whole thing. The good thing, though, is you don’t have to beat them to get to the state tournament.”
In Tuesday’s semifinals, South Greene defeated Happy Valley 25-4, 25-5, 25-3, while North Greene defeated Hancock County 25-23, 25-13, 25-10.
District 1-A All-Tournament
North Greene – Hailee English, Gracie Johnson, Kylee Jones, Kylie Keffer; South Greene – Sydney Gentry, Mackenzie Niston, Jordyn Roderick, Macey Snapp, Addison Williams (MVP); Hancock County – Shelby Brewer; Happy Valley – Alexis Smith
All-District 1-A
North Greene – Hailee English, Gracie Johnson, Kylee Jones, Kylie Keffer; South Greene — Sydney Gentry, Lexie Miller, Jordyn Roderick, Macey Snapp, Addison Williams; Hancock County – Shelby Brewer, Chloe Gibson, Elizabeth LaBlue; Happy Valley – Brooklyn Lingerfelt, Alexis Smith.
Player of the Year – Addison Williams, South Greene; Coach of the Year – Stephen Gregg, South Greene; Hitter of the Year – Jordyn Roderick, South Greene; Setter of the Year – Sydney Gentry, South Greene; Defensive Player of the Year – Kylie Keffer, North Greene; Server of the Year – Hailee English, North Greene; Newcomer of the Year – Ava Clark, South Greene.