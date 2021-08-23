ELIZABETHTON — The South Greene Lady Rebels volleyball team went 6-0 and didn’t drop a game all day to win the Cyclone Invitational at Elizabethton High School on Saturday.
In the championship match, the Lady Rebels defeated Greeneville 25-14, 25-22.
South Greene’s Macey Snapp had 11 digs; Sydney Gentry had 14 assists on 23 touches; freshman Addison Compton had 10 service points , seven assists and two aces; Addison Williams had 11 kills and 2 aces; Jordyn Roderick had 10 service points and five kills; and Aydan Dyer had two blocks.
South Greene defeated Greeneville, Unicoi County and Cosby in pool play. The Lady Rebels defeated Volunteer in the quarterfinals and Elizabethton in the semifinals.
South Greene will host Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday. JV starts at 5 p.m.
The Lady Rebels play at Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday and at Lakeway Christian on Thursday.