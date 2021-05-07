The South Greene softball team started the postseason the right way on Friday night and kept its season alive with a win over Chuckey-Doak in the District 2-2A tournament.
The first swing of the night was a leadoff home run by Whitney Casteel, and that fired up the No. 5 Lady Rebels as they plated 10 runs in the first two innings before topping the No. 4 Lady Knights 10-4.
“When you start off the game with a bomb like that it gives everybody energy,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said. “We were able to feed off of that for the first two innings. She may not do that every time, but Whitney has been a hard out all year.”
South Greene now moves on to play top seeded Grainger on Monday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament. The Lady Rebels lost to Grainger twice this week. On Monday, errors cost South Greene in a 7-6 loss, and on Thursday nothing went right in an 11-0 defeat.
“It’s a lot of pressure to win this do-or-die game,” Hawk said. “Now we move on to the next round. If we play well, I like our chances. It’s pretty much anybody’s tournament at this point.”
With the loss, Chuckey-Doak’s season comes to an end.
The Lady Rebels wasted little time getting the scoring started on Friday as Casteel smashed the first pitch in the zone and launched it over the center-field fence.
Haley Gosnell followed with a walk. She took second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout. Evie Rader knocked in Gosnell with a fly ball to right field that was dropped. Rader’s courtesy runner, Allison Bolinger, was knocked in when Katie Willett sent a line drive to center field for a 3-0 lead.
Chuckey-Doak answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Haleigh Taylor led off with a walk and Kaitlyn Foulks followed with a single up the middle.
Makayla Ramsey scored both when she sent a triple deep into the right-center gap. Ramsey scored as well on the play when South Greene threw the ball out of play trying to catch her at third.
South Greene’s offense stayed hot in the second inning and scored seven more runs. Hannah Penley led off the side by dropping a single into shallow left field. Rachel Aiken walked and Gosnell loaded the bases when she hit into an error.
The first run of the inning crossed on a bases-loaded walk. Lexi Miller then knocked in two runs with a line drive to center field. Anna Willett smacked a ground ball by shortstop Breanna Roberts to push the lead to 7-0.
Miller scored on a wild pitch and then Penley earned her second hit of the inning, lofting a double deep into center field that scored two more runs for a 10-3 lead.
Chuckey-Doak scored one more run in the bottom of the second inning. Gracie Tipton started things by reaching on an error. Foulks scored her from second on a ball that was booted at shortstop and sent into left field.
Over the final five innings, South Greene’s defense sharpened and shut down any hopes the Lady Knights had of a comeback. Chuckey-Doak was held without a hit the rest of the night. In fact, the Lady Knights did not earn a hit after their third at bat of the game.
Miller earned the win from the circle. In seven innings, she struck out three, walked four and gave up two hits.
Penley went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Casteel went 2-for-5 with a home run. As a team, South Greene earned eight hits.
Ramsey took the loss for Chuckey-Doak. She struck out two, walked four, hit one batter and allowed eight hits.
Both teams wore yellow ribbons in their hair in honor of Chuckey-Doak student Lily Gosnell, who died this week.