Addison Williams had eight minutes to ponder things after picking up her second foul.
Pigeon Forge certainly felt the difference when she returned.
Williams and South Greene finally distanced themselves in the second half, rolling to a 76-40 win over Pigeon Forge in Friday’s Region 1-2A quarterfinal game on Rebel Hill. It marked the Lady Rebels’ seventh win in eight games.
After a putback and a three-point play, Williams scored her seventh point off a turnover to build a quick 18-1 lead. She then picked up her second foul just before the first quarter ended, thus sitting the entire second quarter.
Williams’ response — scoring 10 of her team-high 19 points in the third quarter. Her first and-one made it a 38-21 game. And with a 41-30 lead, Williams scored through contact twice in a five-second span after South Greene rebounded the missed free throw.
“She got loose on top of that 1-3-1 press and was able to get the ball in her hands attacking the bucket,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “She finished well, and even better in the second half.”
The two field goals helped begin a 16-0 run, which Haley Susong finished by scoring off a turnover. The run gave the Lady Rebels (18-14) a commanding 56-30 lead after three quarters.
Williams just missed a double-double with nine rebounds, while Amelia Mullins and Evie Rader each grabbed a team-high 11 boards.
District 1-2A tournament MVP Madison Hensley scored seven of her 16 points at the charity stripe after hitting two first-quarter baskets. She then hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter for a 48-30 lead.
Emma Cutshall scored the game’s first seven points over a stretch of 1:19, converting twice in the paint and once from 3-point range. And Cutshall needed only 12 seconds to start the second half with a layup, making the score 34-21. Cutshall finished with 11.
“Emma got up a lot of shots early,” Gregg said. “Seems like every time we looked up, she was on the right side of the floor where the ball was.”
Rader scored all four of her field goals in the second half and finished with nine points, with Mullins hitting two second-quarter baskets. Ryleigh Gregg, Hensley and Sydney Gentry all hit from deep.
But Pigeon Forge’s best shooter frustrated the Lady Rebels during the second and third quarters. Paiton Whaley buried four of her five 3-pointers in the second period, and she led the Lady Tigers (10-20) with a game-high 26 points.
“It wasn’t a surprise; we knew she was going to shoot it,” Gregg said. “I guess the girls thought she was shooting deeper than what they were accustomed to stepping out and guarding … we didn’t shoot the 3 ball well at all, about 28 or 29 percent. We’ve got to shoot 3s better moving forward.”
Pigeon Forge couldn’t get closer than 10 points after the first quarter. A 10-0 South Greene run built the margin to 69-34 in the fourth quarter, resulting in the continuous clock.
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels take on Alcoa in the Region 1-2A semifinals at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School on Monday. The elimination game is set to tip off at 6 p.m.
SG 18 14 24 20 — 76
PF 2 19 9 10 — 40
SG (76): Addison Williams 19, Madison Hensley 16, Emma Cutshall 11, Evie Rader 9, Ryleigh Gregg 7, Amelia Mullins 6, Haley Susong 5, Sydney Gentry 3.
PF (40): Paiton Whaley 26, Cambria Brown 4, Coral Powell 4, Emily Bowers 2, Halie Hensley 2, Maddie Clabo 1, Hagen Kirkpatrick 1.
3-pointers: Paiton Whaley 5, Emma Cutshall, Sydney Gentry, Ryleigh Gregg, Madison Hensley.