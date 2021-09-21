South Greene allowed three straight points early. But it didn’t allow much else.
The Lady Rebels rolled to a 25-5, 25-7, 25-16 win over West Greene on Monday night.
After trading 3-0 runs with the visitors in the opening set, South Greene (25-3) scored the next 16 points and never looked back. Jordyn Roderick hammered five kills, with Macey Snapp adding one while serving two aces during the run.
A 6-0 run, which featured Mackenzie Niston kill and a service ace from Roderick, ended the opening set.
South Greene then scored the first seven points of the second set, building 15-1 and 19-2 leads in the process.
“We’ve still got things to work on; our coaching staff is pretty sharp on seeing weaknesses that other people don’t see from the stands, things we have to fix now before October,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Even in games like this where we have good starts and long runs, we’re still over here charting what we need to do to get better.”
The third set did bring some suspense, as West Greene (3-9) briefly grabbed a 6-5 lead on a Kendall Warner kill. But South Greene never trailed again after scoring the next four points. The Lady Buffaloes pulled within 10-9 on Madi Brown’s service ace but then allowed five straight points, including three kills by Roderick.
Addison Williams slammed two kills of her own to help South Greene end the final set.
Warner had five kills, and Carley Woodby had two for West Greene in the third frame.
Roderick led South Greene in kills with 14, along with eight digs. She and Williams had two blocks apiece. Ava Clark matched Williams with eight kills. Williams also had nine digs, with Snapp and Gentry serving two aces apiece.
Sydney Gentry led the Lady Rebels in digs with 24 and assists with 31.
UP NEXT
Both teams play district matches Tuesday night. South Greene entertains Happy Valley, and West Greene travels to Grainger.