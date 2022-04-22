South Greene’s Lady Rebels went 1-1 Friday night in the Tiny Day Invitational Softball Tournament, beating Knox Carter 6-1 while losing to the Volunteer Falcons by the same score in games staged at the Hal Henard Softball Complex.
The Rebels will play two more pool games today in the 19-team event before the field will be split into divisions for the Sunday single elimination tournament. Today South Greene will take on Morristown West at 11 a.m. at the Hal Henard Complex, then will face Sullivan East at 12:15 p.m.
Teams will be put in divisions based on results from pool play, with four venues staging games Sunday: Legion Field, Hardin Park’s Old Field, and the two fields at Hal Henard.
After losing to Volunteer in their opening game Friday, Lexi Miller came on to pitch a solid complete game in the 6-1 win over the Hornets of Carter High School.
Whitney Casteel led the bats for the Rebels with three hits in four trips, including a pair of doubles.
She got things rolling in the opening frame by starting the game with a single up the middle. She stole second and later scored when a throw from the catcher got past the third baseman and rolled to the outfield. Madison Hensley reached on an infield hit with one out and later crossed the plate on an infield groundout by Anna Willett.
Carter closed to 2-1 in the bottom of the second when Bailee Stout reached on an infield error, stole second and scored on a single to right by Kenlee Monday.
Casteel led off the third frame with a double to the left field fence, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a groundout by Miller to put SG up 3-1. They made it 4-1 with a solo run in the fourth and again they used aggressive base running to manufacture a run with no hits. Katie Willett walked and went all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt. She then scored on an infield groundout.
Two more runs in the fifth gave the Rebels some breathing room. Another double to the fence by Casteel started it. Miller laid down a bunt that was thrown away and Casteel sped all the way home on the play. Alli Penley’s base hit brought home Miller.
After the second inning, Carter never got a runner past second base. Miller had only one strikeout and one walk, but she was backed by solid defense from her teammates. Carter slapped out five hits.
In addition to the three hits from Casteel, Willett had two safeties for the Rebels.
SOUTH GREENE 201 120 0 — 6 8 2
KNOX CARTER 010 000 0 — 1 5 2
WP: Miller. LP: Gibson. 2b Hits: SG—Casteel (2).
VOLUNTEER 6
SOUTH GREENE 1
South Greene got a run in the first inning, but could cause no additional damage to Volunteer pitcher Emily Wyatt, who got stronger as the game progressed and wound up with a complete game victory.
The Falcons plated two runs in the top of the first as they put together three singles, with Vada Barton’s hit collecting two RBIs.
The Rebels started out well and seemed to have Wyatt in a jam. Casteel led off with a single and came all the way around to score when Miller hit a bloop single to right that was kicked away after hitting the ground. Anna Willett reached on an infield error and Alli Penley singled to load the bases, but Wyatt settled down and got the final two outs to leave the bases loaded.
That would be the last decent threat the Rebs would have in the game as Wyatt struck out nine and allowed only four hits: one each by Casteel, Miller, Penley and Haven Carter.
Volunteer scored solo runs in the second through the fifth innings.
The Lady Rebels are now 10-9 on the year heading into today’s Tiny Day Tourney action.
VOLUNTEER 211 11 — 6 9 2
SOUTH GREENE 100 00 — 1 4 2
WP: Wyatt. LP: Fillers.
UNAKA 8
CHUCKEY-DOAK 3
At Legion Field, Unaka took advantage of six Chuckey-Doak errors to push across six unearned runs.
Chuckey-Doak's Hayleigh Taylor went the distance in the circle in taking the loss. In five innings, she gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out none.
Chuckey-Doak had five hits. Maura Phillis had a hit and two RBI, Makayla Ramsey had a double and an RBI, and Saniah Atchison, Breanna Roberts and Taylor each had a hit.
MORRISTOWN EAST 3
CHUCKEY-DOAK 2
Ramsey went the distance in the circle in taking the loss. In three innings, she gave up six hits, three runs (one earned), walked none and struck out two.
Atchison had a hit and an RBI for Chuckey-Doak, while Taylor and Ramsey each had a hit.
GREENEVILLE 5
WEST RIDGE 4
Greeneville took advantage of seven West Ridge errors, including two with two out in the fifth that gave the Lady Devils a come-from-behind, walk-off win.
Trailing 4-3, Greeneville pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Ella Moore and Ashlyn Rachon reached on back-to-back singles to open the frame.
Laicy Darnell followed with a single to center, but Moore was thrown out trying to score.
After Lauren Million popped up for the second out, Madison Carpenter reached on an error to load the bases.
Stoan Rader then reached on another error that allowed Rachon and Darnell to score for the 5-4 walk-off win.
The Lady Devils finished with seven hits. Rachon was 3-for-3, Darnell was 2-for-3, Carpenter had a hit and an RBI, and Moore had a hit.
Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle for the win. In five innings, she gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out two. All four Morristown East runs were earned.
GREENEVILLE 12
JOHNSON COUNTY 0
Rachon stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Million was 2-for-2 with a double and Ansley Collins was 2-for-3 for the Lady Devils, who had nine hits.
Rader had a double and three RBI, Kyla Jobe had a double and an RBI, and Darnell had a hit.
Kaley Bradley went the distance in the circle for the win. In three innings, she gave up a hit, walked one and struck out three.