The South Greene Lady Rebels jumped to a 25-7 lead en route to an 80-50 District 2-2A basketball win over the West Greene Lady Buffaloes on Thursday.
Kiley Collins knocked down two 3-pointers and scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter for South Greene. Haley Kells hit a 3-pointer and scored six points in the period, while Jayden Merriweather scored five.
South Greene's Addison Williams scored six of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter and Haley Susong scored five, including a 3-pointer, as the Lady Rebels built a 42-19 lead.
In the third quarter, Kells had seven points, including a 3-pointer, and Merriweather had five points, including a 3, to help South Greene to a 69-39 lead. Susong also hit a 3-pointer in the period.
Kells and Merriweather each finished with 13 points for South Greene, now 10-11 overall and 5-4 in the district. Susong chipped in eight.
After going scoreless in the first quarter, Tayli Rader scored a game-high 17 points for West Greene (1-15, 1-7). Megan Daniels had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Taylor Lawson finished with eight points for the Lady Buffs.
South Greene plays at Chuckey-Doak on Friday, while West Greene hosts Cumberland Gap.