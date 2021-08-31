DANDRIDGE — The South Greene Lady Rebels volleyball team retaliated with a vengeance after dropping the third set against Jefferson County on Monday.
The Lady Rebels (12-0) dominated the final frame en route to a 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-7 win.
Jordyn Roderick led South Greene with 20 kills, 19 digs and three service aces. Addison Williams posted 19 kills and 13 digs.
Addison Compton served six aces, and Macey Snapp had four along with a team-high 36 digs. Devanie Tarleton recorded four of South Greene’s six blocks, and Sydney Gentry had 31 of the Lady Rebels’ 51 assists.
Jefferson County (2-4), a favorite to contend for the District 2-3A title, erased an 11-4 deficit in the third set. But the Lady Rebels scored the first four points of the fourth set before building leads of 12-2 and 21-3.