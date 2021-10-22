MURFREESBORO — South Greene watched game film deep into Wednesday night.
The Lady Rebels’ reward? A tournament run deep into Thursday night.
With three wins, South Greene successfully fought its way out of the losers bracket and into Friday morning’s Class A state championship match. The Lady Rebels completed their remarkable day with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 win over Loretto.
Yes, the same Loretto team that swept South Greene on Wednesday. But the Lady Rebels (40-4) quickly established Thursday would be different, even after having played two matches already.
But what fatigue? South Greene earned 21 of its 25 points on kills in the first set. Jordyn Roderick got the most, including one at set point for the 25-22 win.
“They were covering all tips, so they thought they could play the back line with two girls,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Strategically, we were placing the ball in the middle of the court in that middle seam. Passing was spot on. That’s what we’ve preached all along. If you can pass the ball to a location and not run Sydney (Gentry) to death, we’ll get some good swings.”
Roderick, who finished the match with 18 kills, came up just as big on her serve. The Lady Rebels trailed by four points early in the second set, but they grabbed an 18-9 lead with a 10-0 run. Roderick served three of her four aces in the spurt.
Addison Williams slammed three more kills to help the lead reach 22-11. An Emma Cutshall service ace gave South Greene a 2-0 lead in the match.
BACK ON THE BIG STAGE
Williams paced the Lady Rebels with 20 kills. And the state championship isn’t anything new for her. She’s watched her older sisters Peyton and Morgan, both All-State selections like herself, play on Class A’s biggest stage.
Thursday’s win assured Addison will get to experience it from the court after watching from the stands before. South Greene’s youthful cheering section at Siegel High School brought back those championship memories.
“We got together as a team and just talked, like we have to do this for us, each other, everyone back home, and we got it done,” Williams said. “I felt like we weren’t playing as a team (yesterday), but today, we were playing as a team.”
THREE AND OUT
Leading 14-13 in the third set, South Greene scored five straight points including three Roderick kills. A tip by senior Ashlynn King deceived the Lady Mustangs (40-10) just enough for the final point. King finished with six kills and Ava Clark tallied seven.
Two-time All-State setter Sydney Gentry finished with 49 assists.
“I was just trying to get the ball up high for Jordyn and Addison to kill it and do what they do best, and that’s what they did,” Gentry said. ”It’s just a great feeling to know the ball you’re setting up is going to get killed.”
Macey Snapp recorded a team-high 23 digs, while Cutshall had 13. Lexie Miller totaled nine with Roderick and Gentry both tallying eight. Mackenzie Niston, Roderick and Clark all blocked a shot.
Aside from three straight kills in the third set, Karly Weathers didn’t do nearly as much damage Thursday. The Lady Rebels were consistently in position to block spikes by the Alabama women’s basketball signee.
UP NEXT
South Greene was scheduled to face two-time defending state champion Summertown at 11 a.m. Eastern Friday morning. The Lady Rebels have finished state runners-up five times in program history, all to private schools.
SOUTH GREENE 3
EAGLEVILLE 2
Addison Williams made a tough decision with her senior season on the line.
Feeling her serve was off, Williams asked Aydan Dyer to handle service, although Dyer had yet to serve Thursday. But Dyer served four straight points as South Greene grabbed a 6-4 lead in the final set, on kills by Ava Clark and Jordyn Roderick.
Fittingly, Williams ended the set, and Eagleville’s season, with a kill as South Greene won 26-28, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-9.
“That’s the sign of a true leader; I can’t brag on Addison enough,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “That’s one thing I’ll remember about her, putting her pride aside and realizing that’s what the team needed. Hats off to a senior leader who made a good choice for the team.”
Williams recorded a double-double, smacking 22 kills with 13 digs. Roderick did likewise as she tallied 20 kills and 10 digs with five service aces, while Sydney Gentry handed out 50 assists.
After dropping the first two sets, South Greene fell behind once again in the third. But Roderick served three aces between two Williams kills, and an 8-0 run suddenly put the Lady Rebels up 16-9. South Greene pulled within 2-1 by scoring the last five points of the third frame, including an Emma Cutshall ace and another Roderick kill.
The Lady Rebels seized control of the momentum in the fourth set, scoring 11 straight points to grab a 19-5 lead. Snapp served three aces in the spurt, and the Lady Eagles (23-11) never got closer than 21-10.
Clark tallied 10 kills, and Snapp served four aces to go with 34 digs. Lexie Miller also had 13 digs with Cutshall adding 10. Mackenzie Niston blocked three shots for the Lady Rebels.
SOUTH GREENE 3
SALE CREEK 0
South Greene fell behind in each of the first two sets, but not for long, defeating Sale Creek 25-11, 25-16, 25-17.
Kills by Ava Clark and Jordyn Roderick and two Mackenzie Niston blocks highlighted a 7-0 run in the first set. And after Emma Cutshall’s service ace, Macey Snapp aced three in a row for a 20-7 lead. Niston’s kill ended the opening set.
And with the second set tied 16-16, South Greene scored the final nine points to take a 2-0 lead. Roderick had five kills in the run, the last coming on set point.
Roderick later followed another kill with back-to-back aces for a 15-8 lead in the third set. A kill by Niston and a Sale Creek attack error ended the contest.
The Lady Panthers finish the season 30-13.