The South Greene girls track and field team gave Terry Hull Crawford quite a performance Tuesday night.
On a night in which Greeneville High School dedicated its track in honor of Crawford – the Greeneville native who has coached the U.S. Olympic women’s team and University of Tennessee women’s track and cross country teams – South Greene took first place in the Bill Brimer Invitational.
“This was pretty special because Bill was a great man, role model and mentor for me,” South Greene track and field coach Joe Case said. “I can see and hear him saying ‘Coach, your kids did awesome tonight.’”
Indeed they did. South Greene’s 4x100 relay team of Abbey Hoxie, Ava Clark, Aydan Dyer and Mackenzie Niston won their race with a time of 53.90 seconds.
Natalie Friese earned South Greene’s other first-place finish, finishing the 300-meter hurdles in 55.88 seconds.
Niston also set a new South Greene record with her discus throw of 89-2, good for third place in the event.
The Lady Rebels scored 102 points Tuesday night, with runner-up Cherokee scoring 89. Chuckey-Doak (57.5) placed seventh, Greeneville (30) ninth and West Greene (12) 11th.
Logan Wagner led the Rebels to a third-place finish on the boys side in the 13-team meet. Wagner crushed his own SGHS discus record with a new mark of 151-1 to collect the win.
Elizabethton won the boys title with 125 points, while runner-up Greeneville scored 103 and South Greene tallied 86. Chuckey-Doak (50) placed sixth, and West Greene (40) took ninth.
Greeneille’s Brennan Sweat won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.05. Morgan Leach finished the 1600-meter run in 4:50.32 to collect another win for the Greene Devils, who also boasted the top 4x200 relay team (1:33.23).
West Greene got two first-place finishes — Bryson Church cleared 11-6 in the boys pole vault, and Macy Hinkle cleared 4-6 in the girls high jump.
Chuckey-Doak’s Austin Morris won the long jump at 20-6.