Jordyn Roderick has played three positions in three years. Safe to say, she’s solidified herself as an outside hitter.
The latest Region 1-A tournament Most Valuable Player helped South Greene bring home another gold plaque on Tuesday night. The Lady Rebels defeated North Greene 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 to win their 14th region tournament championship in 15 years.
As if Roderick’s 13 kills and two blocks weren’t enough, she also served four aces in the championship match. And of course, her final kill set off South Greene’s fourth straight Region 1-A championship celebration.
“I love playing outside … I think it benefits the team most if I’m playing my outside position and doing what I can do best to help contribute,” Roderick said. “I’ve improved tremendously. It just feels great to get (MVP honors). I’m just really like over the moon about it.”
A right side hitter her freshman year and a middle in 2020, Roderick slammed six kills during South Greene’s 18-0 run between the second and third sets.
The Lady Rebels (35-3) led just 16-13 in the second set after a Gracie Johnson kill. But a timeout seemed to revive the Lady Rebels, who ended the frame with nine straight points including two service aces by Emma Cutshall.
South Greene then jumped ahead 9-0 in the third set. Ashlynn King, Ava Clark and Roderick all had kills to accompany Sydney Gentry’s service ace.
The Lady Huskies (19-14) couldn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“This team does have the ability to go on 18-0 runs; it’s just a matter of keeping that even keel and that focus,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said.
Addison Williams again reached double-digit kills with 11, along with five digs. Clark had six kills along with a team-high four blocks, while King had three kills. Macey Snapp tallied 11 digs and two aces.
UNSUNG HEROES
Gentry quietly added to her impressive career totals. The two-time All-State selection eclipsed 3,000 career assists, dishing 33 against North Greene to give her 3,036.
Also the team leader in service aces, Gentry added two more to that category, too.
“Sydney’s got more assists than any athlete I’ve coached in the 12 short years I’ve been here,” Gregg said. “She finds a way to get the ball in the hitters’ wheelhouse. The setter doesn’t always get the notoriety that the hitters do, but half the time you don’t know she’s there because she’s doing her job.”
Same can be said for South Greene’s passers. Gregg bragged particularly on Lexie Miller, Aydan Dyer and Cutshall.
“They’ve come a long way from the first of the year,” he said. “They’re out there sacrificing their bodies so our hitters can come up fresh.”
South Greene scored the first six points and built a 14-3 lead in the first set. After a Mackenzie Niston kill, Clark ended the opening frame with a block and a kill.
Johnson led North Greene with seven kills, while Kylie Keffer had six. Kylee Jones handed out 10 assists with two kills, while Anna Weems and Hailee English each had one kill.
UP NEXT
South Greene stays home for Thursday’s Class A Sectional match against Harriman, while North Greene travels to Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences. First serve for both matches is set for 7 p.m.
Thursday’s winners earn their spot in next week’s TSSAA Class A state tournament. South Greene seeks its 13th straight appearance, while North Greene seeks its first since going three straight times from 2009-11.
ALL-REGION
North Greene: Hailee English, Gracie Johnson, Kylee Jones, Kylie Keffer.
South Greene: Ava Clark, Addison Compton, Sydney Gentry, Jordyn Roderick (MVP), Addison Williams.