Lakeway Christian might be one of the best basketball teams that very few people around here have heard about or will hear about during the 2021-22 season.
The Lions showed their stuff Tuesday night at South Greene, spoiling the Rebels’ home opener with a doubleheader sweep over the Rebels.
Why are people not familiar with the Lions?
Because they are a private school located just outside of Morristown, and you have to really dig into their schedule to find another public school that was willing to take on the talented program.
In fact, the Lady Rebels are the only Upper East Tennessee team that plays them, while the boys did play a Hall of Fame opener against Knox Bearden and have a few other public schools scheduled in tournaments throughout the campaign.
“Actually this was one of the best games we’ve played this year,” said South Greene coach Stephen Gregg after his Lady Rebs came out on the short end of an 80-69 score. “We were able to hang with them most of the way. They are talented. We did some good things. But we’re still learning, and that’s why we schedule teams like this is to try to get better.”
South Greene (3-4) not only was able to hang around, but they carved a 12-point Lion lead early in the third quarter down to two points in the fourth before Lakeway went on an 11-1 run during a two-minute span to gain the breathing room they needed to improve to 6-0 on the year.
Senior Addison Williams, playing despite an injured ankle that kept her out of their last game against Dobyns-Bennett, tallied a game-best 21 points to lead the effort. Sophomore gunner Emma Cutshall rifled in four 3-pointers, three of those in the crucial fourth quarter, and finished with 19. Sophomore Hailey Brooks and senior Amelia Mullins also finished in double digit scoring with 13 and 10 respectively.
But Lakeway has weapons. Many of them. Madi Hawk scored 19, Kami Wilson added 15, Maliyah Glasper scored 12 and Aubree Laney netted 11 in a well-rounded attack.
The Lady Rebels, playing before the home folks for the first time this year, started out strong, leading by six late in the first quarter and 17-16 at the horn. But Lakeway took advantage of back-to-back Lady Reb turnovers to start the second and scored on both miscues to grab the lead for the first time and never gave it back.
Lakeway led 34-27 at intermission, but could not completely shake free from the pesky Lady Rebs. The Lions did open a 50-39 lead with 2:30 left in the third, but the Lady Rebs countered with a 9-4 run to the horn. Brooks hit two buckets in that spurt, including a triple, and it was 54-49 heading into the home stretch.
The good run by South Greene continued into the fourth. Williams hit a putback and a 3-pointer by Cutshall closed the gap to 56-54 and gave the home team some hope.
But a pair of turnovers and a couple of missed shots from the field provided the Lions with a chance to recover. Wilson hit back-to-back shots during an 11-1 run that left the visitors with a 67-55 advantage with four minutes left in the contest.
The Rebels were able to hang around, but could not get enough boost the remainder of the way to pull closer than eight points.
“It’s been tough in this early part of the season,” Gregg said. “Some of the girls just haven’t figured everything out yet, but they’re working.”
Score by quarters:
Lakeway 16 18 20 26 — 80 South Greene 17 10 22 20 — 69Lakeway (80): Kami Wilson 15, Maliyah Glasper 12, Madi Hawk 19, Stuffle 6, Aubree Laney 11, Burns 6, Alber 8, Linx 3.
South Greene (69): Addison Williams 21, Hailey Brooks 13, Emma Cutshall 19, Amelia Mullins 10, Roderick 2, Clark 4.
BOYS Lakeway 77 South Greene 50
The South Greene boys just could not muster enough firepower to play with the tall and talented Lions for four quarters.
Still without the services of senior Luke Myers, a veteran playmaker who was expected to make a major contribution to the Rebel squad again this year but is still recovering from injuries sustained in football, South Greene saw the Lions take an early lead and never look back.
Lakeway has a deep bench, as evidenced by the play of Kolby White, who came off the pine to lead all scorers with 19. Shajai Jackson scored 10 as the only other double digit scorer, but everybody who got into the game scored for the Lions. Lakeway hit 11 3-pointers.
Chandler Fillers scored 12 and Clint Lamb had 11 for South Greene.
Lakeway grabbed a 17-6 first quarter lead and was up 36-21 by halftime. The Lions continued to spread their advantage over the final two quarters.
Score by quarters:
Lakeway 17 19 18 23 — 77 South Greene 6 15 13 16 — 50Lakeway (77): Francois 6, Lane 5, Shajai Jackson 10, Lawson 6, Masolo 6, Whittaker 7, Briggs 8, Faison 4, Newcomb 2, Davis 4, Kolby White 19.
South Greene (50): Clint Lamb 11, Roderick 0, Chandler Fillers 12, Hartman 2, Birdwell 2, Marshall 2 Winter 3, Buckner 2, Toth 2, Kelley 3, Thornburg 5, Hensley 6.
NEXT UP
South Greene will host North Greene on Friday.