AFTON — Connor Lamons didn’t need long to adjust to his new quarterback this year.
He and Cadin Tullock have played together since middle school. At most, it took them a couple practices to start finding their rhythm after former quarterback Matthew Palazzo graduated.
“We’ve been friends a long time, probably played together five or six years,” Lamons said.
The senior has been Tullock’s top target this year. Lamons leads the Black Knights with 19 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns.
Chuckey-Doak began October with a 2-4 record following a loss to Unicoi County. But the Black Knights have won four straight since, the last three on the road, to give Lamons and his senior teammates at least one more game at The Black Hole.
“We had a lot of guys step up and become leaders, and it really just changed the mindset of all our players here,” Lamons said of the winning streak. “We didn’t know we were going to get to play here again, but we gave ourselves that chance. Hopefully we can take advantage of it.”
A three-year starter at cornerback, Lamons ranks fourth in tackles with 37 along with a sack and an interception.
A second-grader during Chuckey-Doak’s last playoff win, a 19-14 triumph at Pigeon Forge in 2011, Lamons admitted he was probably home playing video games that night.
But he’s not here to play games this time. The Black Knights lost to Kingston in the 3A first round last season for the second straight year, a 43-42 heartbreaker at The Black Hole.
“We came out all summer thinking about that game,” Lamons said. “Even though it wasn’t in our favor, we left it all out there. But that lit a fire inside of us getting us ready for this year.”
A win over Gatlinburg-Pittman would give the Black Knights their third playoff triumph in program history.
G-P AT CHUCKEY-DOAK
The Highlanders (6-4) had won five straight games before last week’s 17-14 home loss to Pigeon Forge, which gave the Tigers Region 2-3A’s No. 2 seed.
Chuckey-Doak (6-4), meanwhile, has won four straight games, earning a home playoff game with last week’s 32-16 win at West Greene.
“It’s a big deal,” C-D first-year coach Matt Ripley said.
Brasen Murvin came close to a single-game rushing record last week. He ran for 316 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win at West Greene, giving him 1,469 yards and 16 touchdowns for his sophomore season. But Murvin has been held out of contact in practice this week due to soreness and will likely be a game-time decision.
Colton Smith has the Black Knights’ second-most rushing yards with 280 and four scores, while fellow senior Jaylen Willett has 159 yards and a touchdown.
Tullock sits just 113 passing yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark, having completed 46 attempts for 887 with nine scores and three picks, in addition to his three rushing TDs.
“Our ground game has really come to life down the stretch,” Ripley said. “Cadin, he’s done a good job keeping defenses honest, done a good job keeping the defense from selling out on the run.”
Isaiah Treadway (179 yards) and Hayden Anderson (165 yards) give Tullock two reliable options in addition to Lamons.
C-D will face the Highlanders’ 3-4 defense with cover 2 looks this week, though they’ll sometimes line up with four down. Senior defensive end Cayde Simpson and senior linebacker Jacob Ferguson anchor G-P’s front seven.
Junior linebacker Rio Little leads Chuckey-Doak in tackles (66) and stops for loss (eight), although Dereck Flores has emerged recently with seven tackles behind the line and a team-high three sacks.
“Dereck has been a tough kid,” Ripley said. “Getting better each week. He shoots the gap and those linemen, if they’re not quick, they miss him.”
Josh Guy ranks second in tackles with 45 followed by Treadway (38), Lamons (37) and Smith (34). Jaylen Willett and Kellen Capps have 31 stops each.
G-P’s offense centers more around the traditional wing-T, although the Highlanders will run it from the shotgun, too. Senior running back Levi Hill has led the ground attack behind sophomore quarterback Brady Hammonds. Senior tight end Reese Cole and sophomore wideout Carlos Orr also give the Highlanders options.
Kickoff from The Black Hole is set for 7 p.m.