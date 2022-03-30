MOSHEIM — West Greene controlled the game and gave itself more quality looks offensively.
But University High capitalized on one of the few second-half chances allowed by the Buffaloes. The Buccaneers finally broke the scoreless tie in the final 10 minutes to spoil West Greene’s conference opener at Jim Sauceman Field, 1-0, Tuesday night.
The Buccaneers (2-2-1, 1-0 District 1-A) dispossessed West Greene and immediately went on the counterattack in the 71st minute. Before the home team could get back, Able Pate got the one-on-one look he wanted and slotted the ball into the lower left 90.
“That’s the nature of soccer,” Buffaloes coach Logan Minnick said. “One mistake, and that’s the game. We’ll build from it and go from there.”
West Greene (3-1, 0-1), which had outscored its first three opponents 20-0, had two good chances for the equalizer. Blair Shelton’s shot in the 73rd minute went just wide left, before a corner kick opportunity in the 78th minute came up empty.
University cleared the ball out of bounds in the final seconds. But with the ball over the fence and no other soccer balls immediately available, the clock reached full time before West Greene could get another chance.
Shelton accounted for six of West Greene’s 11 shots on goal, two in the first half, while Jonas Wick took the other of West Greene’s three shots in the first 40 minutes. Dani Cicero took two shots on goal, with Wick and Nic Horner both shooting once in the second half.
“We have to keep communicating more, doing the small things in practice we work on,” Minnick said. “If we work on finding feet and moving off each other like we do in practice and do those small things, we’ll be more successful.”
Hunter Gregg kept the match scoreless for 71 minutes with 11 saves, five coming after halftime.
“Couldn’t ask for more out of Hunter tonight,” Minnick said. “He’s a gamer. You see it in football, wrestling, he comes ready to play. Great hands.”
Sam McGee saved all 11 of West Greene’s shots on goal.
UP NEXT
West Greene travels to county and district rival Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.