A pair of late goals doomed Chuckey-Doak soccer on Thursday night as the Lady Knights fell to Grainger 2-1.
Senior Jessica Morrison gave Chuckey-Doak a first-half lead when she stole the ball from the Lady Grizzlies’ defense and lofted a shot over the keeper.
Grainger was then able to find two goals late in the second half to take the win.
In the midfield, Bailea Gilland and Kylie Malone were standouts for the Lady Knights as they helped control possession all night.
Chuckey-Doak goal keeper Breanna Roberts tallied 13 saves.