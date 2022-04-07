Even as a freshman at Greeneville High School, Keelen Lester never backed down from a challenge.
Right away, he stood apart from the rest as one of the few Greene Devils wanting to compete in the decathlon. A nearby college program eventually took notice.
On Thursday afternoon, Lester held a ceremony at GHS having officially signed to continue his education along with his track and field career at Tusculum University where he’ll primarily be a decathlete.
“That’s how I’ve always been my whole life just playing basketball, football, doing track, been doing everything since I was young,” Lester said. “I’m just really excited to be able to compete at the next level.”
Greeneville track and field coach Larry Blalock had informed Tusculum about Lester. Of course, Blalock had followed Lester since watching him sprint at the middle school level.
Even then, Blalock saw potential. And he was right, as Lester helped Greeneville’s 2021 4x100 meter relay team break the school record by finishing in 42.03 seconds – good for second at the outdoor state meet.
But Lester is out for more his senior year, determined to rewrite the GHS record books again.
“We really plan to break that school record we already set last year, and we’re going to,” Lester said.
And little did Lester know that a torn labrum suffered during his sophomore football season would have such an impact on his future. After undergoing physical therapy, Lester’s therapist all but convinced him he should pursue a career in that field.
“She really inspired me to be a physical therapist, said I’d be good at it,” Lester recalled.
Just two days prior to his ceremony, Lester set a personal record in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 25.45 seconds to win the event at Greeneville’s first home meet of 2022.
Lester still aims to break 10 personal records he set his junior season, including 11.86 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 58.26 seconds in the 400. He also finished the 1500-meter run in 5:20.67 and the 110 hurdles in 20.32 seconds while clearing 4-11.75 in the high jump, 19-9 in the long jump and 40-2.5 in the triple jump. His personal throwing records are 59-6 in discus and 35-1 in shot put.
Lester’s personal best decathlon score also came last season at 3,990. And he won’t be going far to become a decathlete at the collegiate level.
“It really started with Coach Blalock. He really put my name out there and gave my name to Tusculum,” Lester said. “They probably looked at my numbers and figured I’d be a good candidate to be their first decathlete. I don’t think they’ve had one … I’ve been around the school my whole life. Felt like it was a good place for me to be.”