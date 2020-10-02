It has been a trying year for the race tracks this year.
Most were delayed at the start by a couple months when the COVID-19 pandemic put a screeching halt on all activities. But deeper into the spring and early summer, tracks – including Cherokee Race Park – were allowed to open with social distancing in place.
Cherokee is planning on weekly races until the weekend after Thanksgiving with the Turkey Trot, which usually closes the season.
Saturday night winners were Cody Spears in the no box class with Zac Bean runner-up.
In the pro class, Dustin Light took the win over Chase Williamson.
Williamson, a previous junior dragster participant, took a few years off but came back in 2020 with his Fox Body Mustang. This was his best finish so far this year.
Oct. 17 is the annual McKenna Smith Memorial race. The racer appreciation day will be Oct. 31.