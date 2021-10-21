GAFFNEY, S.C. — Selina Boveleth and Azumi Manriki scored two goals apiece in the first half to lift Limestone University to a 4-0 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action Wednesday evening.
Boveleth’s two goals came in a span of 26 seconds in the first half, and Manriki added her brace 13 minutes apart late in the opening half for the Saints (9-2-1, 5-2-1 SAC), who outshot the Pioneers (3-11-0, 2-6-0 SAC) by a 30-3 margin.
Tusculum freshman keeper Brooklynn Hudgins entered the match in the 40th minute and kept the Saints off the scoreboard the rest of the evening, finishing with eight saves on 18 shots against.
In addition to their 30-3 edge in shots, the Saints had a 9-1 edge in corner kicks. Both teams were flagged twice for offsides.
Tusculum will return to the road to face Wingate on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs (7-4-0, 4-4-0 SAC) have won five straight matches to move into seventh place in the conference standings.