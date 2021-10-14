GAFFNEY, S.C. — Tristyn de Laaf scored two goals, including the tiebreaking goal with just under 20 minutes remaining, as ninth-ranked Limestone University defeated Tusculum University 3-2 in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action Wednesday night.
The Saints (9-1-0, 7-0-0 SAC) led 2-0 in the first half, but the Pioneers (1-8-1, 0-6-1 SAC) chipped away and tied the match on goals by Damien Baltide and Ignacio Alconchel. However, de Laaf scored the winning goal on the rebound of a missed penalty kick to keep Limestone in sole possession of first place in the conference.
Limestone had a 12-5 advantage in shots over Tusculum, but just a 5-3 edge in shots on goal. Alexander Render also scored for the Saints, whose two goals conceded matched their total allowed through their first six conference matches.
Tusculum will host Lenoir-Rhyne at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Field.
BOWLING Taulbee Honored
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Gabe Taulbee has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Bowler of the Week announced league officials Wednesday.
Taulbee, a sophomore from Lebanon, Ohio, garnered All-Tournament honors at the Black & Orange Classic last weekend. He finished fourth individually with a five-game total pinfall of 1,095 for a 219.0 average. Included in that tally was a high-game of 256.
He helped the Pioneers finish the qualifying round of the two-day event in seventh place with 7,900 pins. TU would later advance to the quarterfinal bracket.
The Pioneers are competing as associate members of Conference Carolinas, which is sponsoring bowling for the first time in league history.
Tusculum will bowl in the Columbia 300 Shootout this weekend in Indianapolis.