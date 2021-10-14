AFTON — No chance Rio Little overlooks this week’s opponent.
Chuckey-Doak’s junior linebacker remembers one particular moment from the Black Knights’ loss to Claiborne last year. After winning 37-6 at The Black Hole to clinch the No. 1 seed in Region 1-3A, the Bulldogs gathered at midfield. Standing on the C-D logo, Claiborne broke down its postgame huddle, on the count of three, to “Region Champs!”
“We took that personally,” Little said. “We’re coming with a ferocious temper this year. We want to win this game.”
The Black Knights adjusted their schedule this week with fall break. But morning practice hasn’t been a problem for Little. After all, Chuckey-Doak is coming off a win for the first time since early September.
Plus, coach Matt Ripley’s celebratory slide through the midfield mud after Chuckey-Doak’s 28-22 win over Cumberland Gap added to the fun.
“That’s probably one of the best things I’ve seen all season,” Little said.
The win was critical for the Black Knights, whose roster had been plagued by injuries and COVID. Chuckey-Doak dressed only 23 varsity players for the win.
Monday morning’s practice had even fewer players, but Chuckey-Doak appears closer to full strength heading into the Claiborne game.
“After (Monday’s practice), we got home and started calling up our teammates asking if they needed a ride to practice,” Little recalled. “By Wednesday we had the whole team here.”
LOCKDOWN LITTLE
Little, who’s played soccer since age 4, began his gridiron career in seventh grade. The 5-foot-11, 156-pound junior started once last season but has started every game his junior year, leading the Black Knights in total tackles through seven games.
Averaging eight tackles per contest, Little has also recorded a team-high two sacks. Although he starts at outside linebacker, Little can also play in the Black Knights’ secondary if needed.
“Just about in any sport, it’s 90% mentality and 10% physicality; those things go hand in hand,” Little said. “People always talk about how they want mean linebackers. First, you need to be smart and make sure you do your job right. The physicality is that last part of finishing. That’s how I see it, and that’s how I play.”
And as Little indicated, Chuckey-Doak’s first road game in nearly two months won’t be much of an adjustment. He and the Black Knights blanked Happy Valley 14-0 in their last game outside The Black Hole.
CHUCKEY-DOAK AT CLAIBORNE
A home playoff game is still within reach, and Chuckey-Doak can take a step toward that with a win this week.
Brasen Murvin, who had scored three touchdowns all season entering the Cumberland Gap game, doubled that total to six. Murvin, a sophomore, is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 90.6 a game for the Black Knights (3-4, 1-1 Region 1-3A).
Cadin Tullock threw his sixth touchdown pass of the year against the Panthers, going to senior running back Jaylen Willett. Tullock has averaged 92.5 yards passing per contest, with senior Connor Lamons nearing the 300-yard receiving mark.
They’ll face a 3-4 defense from Claiborne (0-6, 0-2), which will often walk up its outside linebackers. The defending Region 1-3A champion Bulldogs came close to their first victory of 2021 in a 14-12 loss at Unaka last week.
Tyrell Miles scored on a fumble return to highlight Claiborne’s defensive effort.
Josh Bolton, who forced the fumble, also rushed for a touchdown and a 12-8 halftime lead. Bolton and Landon Wilson both ran for scores in Claiborne’s 29-26 loss at Johnson County, which Chuckey-Doak defeated 48-12.
After starting the season with a spread look offensively, Claiborne has since changed to more of a split-back veer.
Lamons, who also has an interception, along with fellow senior Colton Smith and sophomore Isaiah Treadway lead Chuckey-Doak in tackles.
Kickoff from Tazewell is set for 7:30 p.m.