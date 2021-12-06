Mekell Burries scored 25 points off the bench including a key jumper with 11 seconds remaining to lead 15th-ranked Lincoln Memorial to an 82-75 South Atlantic Conference win over Tusculum University on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
The Railsplitters (7-1, 4-1 SAC) snap the Pioneers’ five-game winning streak and hand TU its first league loss of the season. The LMU victory also ends Tusculum’s 12-game regular-season home winning streak which dates back to the Feb. 2020.
Burries went 10-of-16 from the floor including a sizzling 5-of-7 for his 13 points in the second half.
Tusculum’s Trenton Gibson led all scorers with 28 points, while also tallying game-bests with nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in the loss. Gibson posted a career-best four 3-pointers for a second straight game as the Pioneers (5-3, 5-1 SAC) finished the game with eight triples in 27 attempts (29.6%).
LMU’s Martez Brown went 6-of-7 for his 16 points in a reserve role, while Jordan Walters and Jordan Guest added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The score was tied 35-35 at halftime and again at 47-47 with under 14 minutes remaining in regulation. LMU went on a key 13-3 run over the next three minutes to take its largest lead of the game at 60-50 with 11:54 on the clock. The last six points where posted by Brown who made four straight free throws and a jumper.
After a Tusculum timeout, the Pioneers answered with a 9-0 spurt to trim the LMU lead to one which included three-pointers by Legiste and Gibson as TU trailed 60-59 with 9:13 to go.
LMU led 64-63 and scored seven straight including a three-pointer from Guest and a pair of free throws by Burries as the visitors led 71-63 with 5:16 remaining. But Tusculum fought back again with a 6-0 run including a lay-up by Justin Mitchell and four free throws from Legiste as TU trailed 71-69 with 3:37 remaining
Brown and Legiste exchanged baskets as LMU led 73-71 with 3:08 on the scoreboard. LMU’s Alex Dahling made one of two free throws with 2:53 remaining. Tusculum would turn the ball over on its next possession, but LMU would miss a three-pointer but Brown would haul in the offensive rebound and was fouled. But he would miss his two free throws shots at the 2:16 mark as TU still remained down a possession.
Tusculum three-point try was off the mark and LMU gathered in the rebound and with Guest would make a fall away jumper in the paint that banked in to give the Railsplitters a five-point cushion (76-71) with 1:38 left.
Gibson drew a foul and made both of his free throw shots as the Pioneers trailed 76-73. Guest would be fouled and he made his two free throws with 59 seconds left to go back up by five (78-73). Gibson added a layup with 42 seconds to go and cut the deficit to 78-75. After a TU timeout, LMU worked the shot clock down and with 18 seconds left, Burries got free and made the game-clinching layup to seal the victory.
Legiste finished the game with 18 points while Vedder added 11 markers and six rebounds. Jalen Crowder scored eight points, while KJ Crump and Mitchell finished with four points each.
LMU finished the game shooting 54 percent from the floor including 15-of-26 in the second half (58%). The Pioneers ended the contest shooting 40.3 percent from the floor. TU went 17-of-24 at the free throw line for 71 percent while LMU was 17-of-32 for 53 percent including 2-of-9 in the opening half.
LMU edged the Pioneers 40-38 on the boards and held a 48-28 advantage in points in the paint.
Gibson eclipses the 1,300-point plateau for his collegiate career as his 1,320 points moves him into 14th place all-time in school history. He also recorded his 400th career made free throw (404) and 500th free throw attempt (507). His six assists gives him 350 for his career which are the fifth-most in school history.
Tusculum travels to Wingate University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.