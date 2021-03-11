The Tusculum University Pioneers softball team opened its South Atlantic Conference schedule with l14-7 and 4-3 losses to the No. 6 Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters on Wednesday.
Tusculum will travel to Marsh Hill at noon Saturday.
Game 1
Lincoln Memorial 14, Tusculum 7
The Pioneers held an early two-run lead before two big innings by LMU sunk the upset. Alexis Grampp provided over half of Tusculum’s runs, while Mya Maddox went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate.
With one out in the third, Maddox and Anna Alloway knocked back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Grampp doubled to left center to score Maddox and Claire Smeltzer came up to the plate. She grounded out to first, but Alloway made a veteran move and scored.
Lincoln Memorial plated eight runners in the next half inning to shoot out ahead of the home team, only five of which were earned.
Tusculum had a big spurt of its own in the fifth. Brittney Franse and Maddox hit infield singles to bring up Alloway. She pushed a single up the middle to score a speedy Franse. Grampp launched her first of two three-run home runs on the day, plating Maddox and Angela Masiello, who entered as a pinch runner for Alloway. Kaylee Higgins then collected her first collegiate hit to drive in Claire Crout after her double.
LMU raked in five more unearned runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Delilah Malczewski went four innings in the circle, allowing five earned runs and striking out one. Nancy-Jo Roberts made her first appearance as a Pioneer, going 1.2 innings without allowing an earned run and notched her first collegiate strikeout. Keylon Reynolds wrapped up the game with 1.1 innings pitched and also did not relent an earned run.
Game 2
Lincoln Memorial 4, Tusculum 3
Grampp belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third to provide the scoring for the Pioneers in game two. Kaitlyn Pickens threw all 146 pitches against LMU and struck out nine in the loss.
The Railsplitters struck first with a two out, two RBI double in the opening frame. Another double in the third stretched the lead by one.
In the bottom of the third, Maddox stepped in with two outs and laid down a bunt for a single. Alloway followed with a single to right center to advance the centerfielder to third. Grampp hit a no-doubter just inside the right foul pole to even up the scoreboard.
The winning run for LMU came soon after. The visitors loaded the bases with no outs and hit a sacrifice fly to center, plating the fourth run of the contest.
Tusculum had runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth and were the only two left on base in the nightcap. Maddox (2), Alloway, and Grampp accounted for all four hits and every run that scored.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Emmanuel Tops Tusculum
Aleksa Lakic recorded 15 kills and four blocks to lead the Emmanuel College Lions men’s volleyball team to a 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 non-conference win over Tusculum University on Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.
The Lions (4-9) finished the match with 11 team blocks and posted a .237 hitting percentage.
Don Thompson accounted for a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs and a .391 attack percentage. Mateus Bade led the EC defensive efforts with 14 of his team’s 42 digs.
Tusculum was led by Dane Loup’s 12 kills and six digs, while Hunter Walck added 11 kills, six digs and a team-best four service aces. Shawn Kampshoff posted seven kills and two aces, while Caleb Slater finished with four kills and three solo blocks. TU libero added 11 digs in the loss.
In the opening set, Emmanuel overcame a 22-17 deficit by closing out the frame with an 8-1 run including four straight points to claim a 25-23 decision. The Lions posted five blocks in the first frame as TU posted a negative hitting percentage of minus-.034.
The Pioneers (1-8) responded with a 25-20 win in the second set as Tusculum hit .476 as a team with 11 kills in 21 attacks and just one error. Loup led TU in the second with four kills in his seven attempts.
In the third set, the Lions led wire-to-wire in a 25-20 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match. Lakic tallied five kills and two blocks for Emmanuel, while Carlos Guerrero accounted for four blocks for the Lions.
Emmanuel carried the momentum into the fourth set scoring the first four points. Tusculum battled back and took a 14-12 lead following a kill from Kampshoff. The Lions went on an 8-2 spurt to go up 20-16 following kills from Eli Zdonek and Ray Peterson. TU trimmed the deficit to one on two occasions down the stretch including 23-22 following an EC service error. But a pair of kills from Thompson sealed the victory for the Lions as the Lions claimed the fourth, 25-23.
Tusculum finished the night with 40 kills and 22 errors in 110 attempts for a .164 hitting percentage. Lucas Blanco tallied 28 assists on the night to go along with his six digs. Reese DeElena came off the bench in the fourth and tallied six assists and two digs for the Black and Orange.
The Pioneers begin a three-match road trip at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Belmont Abbey.
BASEBALL
Furr Player Of Week
NASHVILLE — Tusculum University outfielder Fuzzy Furr has been named the College Baseball Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association. This honor recognizes the top collegiate player in the State of Tennessee for the week and is selected by the TSWA.
Furr, a senior from Marietta, Georgia, sparked the Pioneers to a 3-1 South Atlantic Conference series win over Mars Hill last weekend. In Tusculum’s doubleheader sweep of the Lions on Saturday, Furr belted three home runs with a double, nine RBI, and five runs scored.
Furr opened the series going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run with four RBI in the Pioneers’ 16-4 victory. In the second game, he belted two homers, scored three runs and tallied five RBI in TU’s 16-8 win over Mars Hill.
He finished the week with a .667 batting average, a .714 on-base percentage, and a 2.333 slugging percentage. He was also named the AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week.
The Pioneers (11-2, 7-1 SAC) will host Queens University of Charlotte this weekend for a four-game SAC series at Pioneer Park beginning with Saturday’s 2 p.m. doubleheader.
Receiving Votes
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Tusculum University baseball team is receiving votes in this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA) NCAA Division II Poll.
The Pioneers received 49 total points in a vote of national media who cover Division II baseball. TU is just seven points out of the top-25.
Tusculum is ranked fifth in this week’s NCBWA Southeast Region Poll, up two spots from last week. In the region poll, the top-three remain the same with Mount Olive holding onto the top, while North Greenville and Georgia College are listed second and third, respectively. Catawba is fourth, followed by Tusculum, Columbus State, North Georgia, Lander, Carson-Newman and Newberry.
The Pioneers are 11-2 overall and 7-1 in South Atlantic Conference play and sit atop the league standings.
Tusculum has won 11 of its last 12 games including Tuesday’s 8-2 non-conference victory over Lenoir-Rhyne. TU returns to action this weekend when they host Queens University of Charlotte for a four-game SAC series beginning with Saturday’s 2 p.m. doubleheader.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Sutton Player Of Week
NASHVILLE — Tusculum University forward Maddie Sutton has been honored as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending March 7, the TSWA announced Wednesday.
Sutton received the TSWA award for the third time in the last four weeks after leading the Pioneers to their second consecutive Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference Women's Basketball Championship. The graduate student from Walland, Tennessee was named Most Valuable Player after averaging 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games as the Pioneers defeated Newberry, Catawba and Lincoln Memorial to claim their second straight SAC title and fourth overall.
Sutton finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds and set a tournament single-game record by going 12-for-12 from the foul line in a 59-43 quarterfinal win over Newberry last Monday. Tusculum defeated Catawba 60-53 in the semifinals as Sutton finished with a game-high 22 points along with 10 rebounds and five assists. In the Pioneers' 59-47 championship game win over Lincoln Memorial on Sunday, Sutton tallied a game-high 27 points and added 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
A first-team All-SAC selection, Sutton leads Division II in double-doubles with 19, including 15 in a row, and ranks second in the nation in rebounding at 15.0 per game. Sutton is fourth in the SAC in scoring at 17.3 points per game and 10th in assists per game at 3.4 per contest. She has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, and is averaging 23.9 points and 13.9 rebounds per game over the Pioneers' last eight games.
Tusculum (18-3) is the fourth seed in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region and will play fifth-seeded Tuskegee (12-1) in an opening-round game Friday at 8:45 p.m. at Holt Fieldhouse on the campus of Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee. The region semifinals will be played Saturday with the championship game on Monday.