Local athletes found out they earned spots in the Small Class state track meet on Tuesday when the TSSAA released its list of qualifiers that included those who earned at large spots.
In girls pole vault, Chuckey-Doak's Taliah Johnson, and South Greene's Cadence Mancil and Aydan Dyer will join East Sectional champion Christian Ricker of West Greene in Murfreesboro.
South Greene's Haley Kells qualified in her fifth event, adding the long jump to the triple jump, 100-meter hurdles, 4x100 relay and pentathlon she had already qualified for.
South Greene's girls 4x200 relay team of Ava Clark, Abbey King, Aydan Dyer and McKenzie Niston will be going to state.
Laney Ricker of Chuckey-Doak earned a spot in the girls 400 meters.
In the boys 3,200 meters, South Greene's Max Brown qualified. In boys pole vault, West Greene's Bryson Church and South Greene's Blake May qualified.
South Greene's Hunter Burkey will be going to state in the 110 hurdles.
The Small Class state track meet will be held Tuesday at Rockvale High School.