Performing in front of their home crowd for the first time this season, 10 Greene County track and field athletes won their events in Tuesday’s meet at Greeneville Middle School.
And while Logan Wagner placed third in the boys discus throw, he reset South Greene’s school record with a long of 135-02.
Isaiah Olson finished the 100-meter dash in 11.74 seconds to win, while Hunter Burkey won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.43 seconds. Aydan Dyer and Cadence Mancil both cleared 8-0 in the girls pole vault, with Dyer winning the event on makes and misses.
Three of South Greene’s relay teams also took first place, the girls and boys 4x100 teams as well as the girls 4x200.
Chuckey-Doak also boasted three individual champions, two on the girls side. Macy Cox won the 100-meter dash at 13.85 seconds, while Laney Ricker finished the 400-meter dash in 1:11.02 to win it.
Austin Morris leaped 20-03 to win the boys long jump.
Greeneville’s Keelen Lester won the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 25.45 seconds, while Charles Dabney won the triple jump at 39-01.
For West Greene, Macy Hinkle cleared 4-06 to claim first place in the girls high jump, and Bryson Church cleared 12-0 to win the boys pole vault.