Coaches across the state took notice, the ground game made a world of difference in Greene County this year.
Of the five local athletes named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association 2021 All-State team, two were running backs. And a third, South Greene quarterback Luke Myers, led his team in rushing.
Myers, a 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist and 2021 semifinalist, guided the Rebels to their third outright region championship in four years with a 9-3 record. He completed 72% of his passes (157-of-220) for 2,848 yards and 33 touchdowns against just four interceptions, while rushing for a team-best 562 yards and 11 scores. Thus, it’s no surprise to see him on the TnFCA 2A All-State team for the second straight year.
Mason Gudger, who made the 4A team as an athlete in 2020, was selected as a running back for his senior year. A 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist, Gudger averaged 9.4 yards per carry and finished the year with 1,621 and 30 touchdowns. With 265 yards receiving and 124 kick return yards, Gudger finished his senior year with 2,010 all-purpose yards.
Brasen Murvin, Chuckey-Doak’s sensational sophomore, averaged 7.7 yards per carry this year and was selected as running back in Class 3A. He ran for 1,472 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 163.6 yards per game and cracking the 100-yard mark in six of the nine games he played. Murvin’s efforts helped the Black Knights finish 6-5, earning their third straight home playoff game.
Greeneville’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie once again earned TnFCA All-State honors as a defensive back in 2021. Gillespie made 29 total tackles, broke up 11 passes, recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes while scoring twice defensively as a senior. And that’s on top of his 892 yards and 11 touchdowns as a wide receiver.
Rashard Claridy, another senior, was named a TnFCA Class 4A All-State defensive lineman for his efforts this year. Claridy posted 52 total stops, 13 for loss and three sacks. He also caused two fumbles, broke up a pass and was credited 10 quarterback hurries. The Greene Devils reclaimed the Region 1-4A championship this year and reached the 4A quarterfinals with a 12-1 record.