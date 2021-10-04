CLARKSVILLE — West Greene Middle School once again put on a strong showing at the TMSAA state championships.
Autumn Carter, representing WGMS as an individual, crossed the finish line in 14:45.72 in the Class A 2-mile run at Weakley Park. She placed 23rd out of 127 runners statewide as a result.
On the boys side, West Greene placed 11th in the state out of 15 teams with a score of (275). Elijah Williams led the way, placing 43rd with a time of 13:22.94 in the 127-runner race.
Austin Spradling (71st, 14:17.98), Ethan Carpenter (76th, 14:26.47), Hunter Franklin (85th, 14:57.54) and Joe Reams (102nd, 15:28.65) rounded out the Buffaloes’ team score. Trent Franklin (109th, 15:42.51) and Dallas Williams (119th, 16:49.56) also ran for West Greene.
Thompson’s Station won the team title with 58 points, while Legacy Middle’s Dylan Lookingbill (11:44.98) finished first individually.
Girls medalist Larkin Johnson (12:04.76) led Legacy to the team championship with 60 points.
CLASS 2A
Isaac Gibson led the way for Greeneville, finishing 52nd out of the state’s top 133 runners with a time of 12:37.15. Carter Raby (72nd, 12:55.26) also represented GMS as an individual.
Riley Castro (64th, 14:08.29) and Mackenzie Castro (67th, 14:12.25) paced the Greeneville girls, followed by Susan Mulhollen (92nd, 14:36.54) in the 134-runner event.
Brentwood won the team title with 31 points, while medalist Sarah Potter (12.09.04) represented Dickson individually.
Cleveland’s Owen Clemons (10:19.30) was the boys medalist, while Brentwood (49) edged Woodland (53) for the team title.