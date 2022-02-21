Fourteen local wrestlers wrestled their way through tournaments in Knoxville and Alcoa on Friday and Saturday to earn berths into the TSSAA state championships in Franklin this week.
BOYS
For the first time in program history, Greeneville High School had individual wrestling champions at the state sectional level.
Five Greene Devils took home first-place medals in the inaugural TSSAA Class A Sectional held at Halls High School on Saturday.
Four more, along with West Greene’s Roger Marshall, placed in the top four to earn their spots at the TSSAA state championships in Franklin.
Carson Dupill (106, 42-8), Hunter Mason (145, 21-1, ) and Kodiak Cannedy (170, 28-2) never had to wrestle the full six minutes in any of their sectional matches, scoring no worse than a tech fall. Colin Dupill (152, 36-5) and Zac Chrisman (220, 19-1) both won sectional titles as well.
LeAndre Dabney, Jr., (13-3) finished runner-up in the 113-pound division.
Malik Harris (21-9) and Charles Dabney (5-3) took third place at 132 and 138 pounds respectively, with Cooper Johnson (19-7) finishing fourth at 120 pounds.
Marshall (9-8) placed fourth in the 195-pound class and will represent West Greene in Franklin.
The TSSAA state championships begin on Thursday at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.
106
Carson Dupill (42-8) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal - won by fall over David Moore II (Union Co., 17-15), 0:46
Semifinal - won by fall over Ezra Finstad (Gibbs, 33-6), 3:40
1st Place Match - won by tech fall over Aiden Wright (Knoxville Halls, 4-1), 2:44 (17-2)
113
LeAndre Dabney Jr (13-3) placed 2nd.
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Tanner Sams (David Crockett, 8-11), 0:42
Semifinal - won by fall over Jake Turpin (Sullivan East, 14-7), 3:04
1st Place Match - Porter Finstad (Gibbs, 35-2) won by fall, 4:50
120
Cooper Johnson (19-7) placed 4th.
Quarterfinal - bye
Semifinal - David Cook (Knoxville Halls, 3-2) won by fall, 2:51
Cons. Semi - won by major decision over Eli Moore (Tennessee, 24-15), 15-3
3rd Place Match - Isiah King (Elizabethton, 20-7) won by fall, 1:51
132
Malik Harris (21-9) placed 3rd.
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Justice Snyder (Clinton, 25-13), 1:15
Semifinal - Owen DeLuca (Gibbs, 30-4) won by fall, 2:22
Cons. Semi - won by fall over Sean Neff (West Greene, 3-11), 0:45
3rd Place Match - won by fall over Holden Roaten (Elizabethton, 19-9), 1:22
138
Charles Dabney (5-3) placed 3rd.
Quarterfinal - Ethan Laughner (Union Co., 14-4) won by fall, 3:26
Cons. Round 1 - won by fall over Roman Shelby (Elizabethton, 10-12), 1:33
Cons. Semi - won by fall over Gabe Freeman (Knoxville Halls, 3-3), 0:17
3rd Place Match - won by fall over Dezsel Rambaud (David Crockett, 26-14), 0:53
145
Hunter Mason (21-1) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Jesse Shegarick (Fulton, 13-6), 0:43
Semifinal - won by tech fall over Zachary Larson (Gibbs, 24-10), 3:58 (23-8)
1st Place Match - won by fall over Harlen Hunley (Knoxville Halls, 4-1), 0:52
152
Colin Dupill (36-5) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal - won by injury default over brian wolfenbarger (Union Co., 7-5), Inj. 0:32
Semifinal - won by fall over Wes Sexton (Knoxville Halls, 4-2), 1:38
1st Place Match - won by major decision over Ethan Hylton (David Crockett, 32-5), 17-6
170
Kodiak Cannedy (28-2) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Cameron Norman (Gibbs, 23-14), 1:16
Semifinal - won by fall over DeRondre Peebles (Fulton, 21-7), 3:06
1st Place Match - won by fall over Lucas Kendall (Clinton, 36-3), 0:51
195
Roger Marshall (9-8) placed 4th.
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Matthew Cook (Knoxville Halls, 2-3), 1:54
Semifinal - Elijah Hubbs (Gibbs, 35-5) won by fall, 3:15
Cons. Semi - won by fall over Ross Cornelius (Greeneville, 13-10), 2:07
3rd Place Match - Keenan Vaughn (Fulton, 18-5) won by decision, 10-9
220
Zac Chrisman (19-1) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Jayden McQueen (Carter, 2-4), 1:10
Semifinal - won by decision over Bull Goodman (Knoxville Halls, 5-2), 1-0
1st Place Match - won by decision over Landon Brooks (Gibbs, 34-7), 3-1
GIRLS
ALCOA — Greeneville's Jenna Baines and Morgan Cornelius never had to wrestle the full three rounds in Friday’s TSSAA Region 1 championships.
Both wrestlers earned region titles in their respective weight classes, thus qualifying for state.
Greeneville's Allie Shelton (28-7) placed third at 114 pounds and West Greene's Macy Greenlee placed third at 235 pounds to also earn state berths.
Baines (25-1) pinned Seymour’s Elinor Underwood (27-5) with 43 seconds left in her 107-pound championship match.
Cornelius (20-7) needed 3:02 to claim the 138-pound region title over Sullivan East’s Hailey Robinson (11-4).
Greenlee needed just 30 seconds to win her 235-pound regional quarterfinal match, as she pinned West Ridge's Ashley Estes.
After coming up short to Alcoa's Emma Young – the eventual Region 1 champion – in the semifinal round, Greenlee scored the fall against Gibbs' Emeri Gibson in 2:47 to claim third place.
The TSSAA state championships begin Thursday at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.
107
Jenna Baines (25-1) placed 1st.
Round 1 - bye
Quarterfinal - bye
Semifinal - won by fall over Elizabeth Giffin (Maryville, 13-7), 1:31
1st Place Match - won by fall over Elinor Underwood (Seymour, 27-5), 5:17
114
Allie Shelton (28-7) placed 3rd.
Round 1 - bye
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Bailey Whitley (Dobyns Bennett, 12-9), 3:12
Semifinal - Emily Mattison (Science Hill, 19-10) won by fall, 2:16
Cons. Semi - won by fall over Riley Giles (Heritage, 14-13), 2:36
3rd Place Match - won by fall over Izzy Lancaster (Knoxville Halls, 12-8), 5:59
138
Morgan Cornelius (20-7) placed 1st.
Round 1 - bye
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Sophie Oliver (Daniel Boone, 1-2), 2:19
Semifinal - won by fall over Lesley White (Union Co., 20-13), 3:51
1st Place Match - won by fall over Hailey Robinson (Sullivan East, 11-4), 3:02