JONESBOROUGH — Local high school cross country runners got an early start Saturday morning.
All four teams from Greene County ran in the Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival, hosted by David Crockett.
Morgan Leach led the Greeneville boys by placing 33rd out of 217 runners, as he crossed the finish line in 18:22.31. Russell Hickey (39th, 18:33.91), Simon Holt (49th, 19:04.46), Luke Harrell (81st, 20:00.09) and Nathan Shetley (156th, 22:10.44) rounded out Greeneville’s top five.
As a team, the Greene Devils placed 11th out of 22 squads with 306 points. West Greene (466) took 17th place, beating South Greene (484).
Drew Morrison led West Greene, placing 44th with a time of 18:51.88. Levi Jordan (122nd, 21:03.84), Braxton Jarnagin (135th, 21:19.07), CJ Parham (138th, 21:24.94) and Erik Ramirez (145th, 21:41.94) made up the Buffaloes’ team score.
Nolan Weems (71st, 19:38.32) and Jori Ray (72nd, 19:40.35) led the Rebels followed by Simon Ray (104th, 20:33.54), Charles Wise (188th, 24:06.98) and Kory Busby (213th, 30:41.77).
Nicholas Fugate (180th, 23:41.59), Sean Humbert (183rd, 23:59.17), Logan Balding (185th, 24:00.73) and Levi Wirt (207th, 26:56.96) represented Chuckey-Doak individually.
West Greene’s Eli Case (148th, 21:48.12) and Collin Caldwell (193rd, 25:01.32) ran non-counting times.
Led by individual medalist Dylan Phillips, who finished in 16:29.16, Abingdon (Va.) coasted to the team championship with 55 points. Science Hill placed second with 77.
GIRLS
Darla Kamerdeiner led Greeneville’s girls to an eighth-place finish with 213 points, crossing the finish line in 22:48.18 to place 33rd out of 141. Chloe Williford (41st, 23:16.60), Emma Waddell (56th, 24:38.60), Grace Lampe (80th, 26:09.07) and Anna Jackson (83rd, 26:27.50) rounded out the team score.
Hannah Brooks (98th, 27:14.00), Laci Jordan (112th, 28:42.75), Megan Atchison (121st, 30:49.98) and Macy Hinkle (136th, 34:52.84) represented West Greene.
Riley Ottinger (104th, 27:49.80), Reese Ottinger (116th, 29:04.75) and Victoria Holt (124th, 31:07.43) ran for South Greene individually, with Hailey Wilkinson (122nd, 30:52.61) running for Chuckey-Doak.
Annika Vines (111th, 28:32.92), Grace Evans (127th, 31:46.60) and Lilly McDonald (132nd, 33:14.02) ran non-counting times for the Lady Devils.
Science Hill won the team championship with 61 points, led by overall winner Trinny Duncan (18.58.00).