Tusculum University associate athletic director Randy Loggins will be stepping down from his post at his alma mater announced Doug Jones, TU vice president of athletics and university initiatives.
Loggins will end a 13-year association with the Pioneers to accept the position of Deputy Athletic Director at Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Converse, an NCAA Division II member, has announced it will become a co-ed college beginning this coming academic year and will add men’s athletics the following season.
Loggins will continue his duties at Tusculum until June 26 and will begin his tenure at Converse officially on July 1.
Loggins, a 2006 Tusculum graduate, has served as the business manager for the athletic department, overseeing the budgets for all 24 sponsored sports. He assisted with NCAA compliance, game-day operations, promotions and ticket sales. He was instrumental in the addition of several new sports to TU’s athletics offerings as well as numerous facility upgrades and improvements in staffing and student-athlete development programs.
“I want to personally thank Randy for his service and dedication over the years. His impact can been felt throughout our campus and our community, and his commitment to our student-athletes is unparalleled,” Jones said. “Randy has grown so much over the past few years and has been at the forefront of the growth of our department. It has truly been an honor to serve alongside of him. He is not only a colleague, but he is also one of my best friends. We want to wish him and his wonderful family all the best at Converse. They are truly getting a tremendous leader.”
Loggins came to the Greeneville campus in 2003 as a member of the Pioneer football team. The Stockton, California, native lettered two seasons on the offensive line, including during TU’s 2003 South Atlantic Conference Championship campaign. The Pioneers posted a combined 15-6 record during his two Tusculum seasons.
In 2005, Loggins served as a student assistant football coach, where he assisted with the defensive backs.
“Tusculum has been my home for 17 years and I have learned so much. It is hard to leave my Tusculum and Greeneville family, but I feel that God is leading me to another chapter in my life,” Loggins said. “I am sad to be leaving a great institution that will continue to educate first generation students and prepare them for life after college. I am blessed that Tusculum gave an 18-year-old from the west coast an opportunity to continue his education and to become the first person in his family to earn a college degree and then hire him on the professional staff.”
Loggins served on several campus committees, including advisor for the Pioneer Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Pioneers Preparing for Life, Community Standards Board, Student Success Team, Student Retention Committee, Students of Concern Committee, Barriers to Student Success Committee, and Title IX Committee. He was also a member of the Greene County Partnership Sports Council, board member of the Greene County YMCA and Board of Trustees Co-Chair at Asbury Methodist Church.
At the NCAA level, Loggins currently serves on the Division II Women’s Golf Committee and has served on the Division II Regional Baseball Committee and the Division II Regional Football Committee, NCAA Achieving Communication Success Workshop (2019), NCAA Pathway Program (2018-19), NCAA Dr. Charles Whitcomb Leadership Institute (2016-17), and the NCAA Division II Athletic Directors Association Mentoring program (2014-15).
Loggins is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), National Association for Athletic Compliance (NAAC), Collegiate Event and Facility Management Association (CEFMA) and Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA).
Loggins worked with the Greeneville Astros minor league baseball team and was a TSSAA high school football official for 11 seasons (2009-2019).
“This experience has changed my life and put me on a path to continue to give back to student-athletes that need guidance about life after their sport,” Loggins said. “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of the growth of this University and help make an impact on so many students and especially the student-athletes. I am looking forward to continue to being a TU alum and continue to watch Tusculum grow.”