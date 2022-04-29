MOSHEIM — Johnson County erased a 3-2 West Greene lead with a seven-run uprising in the sixth inning and beat the Buffaloes 9-3 Friday afternoon at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field as the District 1-2A regular season wound down.
The five-team district regular season was won by Chuckey-Doak, who coasted through the conference campaign unbeaten. While Johnson County will take the No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament, most observers feel you can shake up the names of the other four teams in a hat and pull out one to see who might be the team that gets hot at tourney time and gives the Black Knights a challenge.
It appears that West Greene, Happy Valley and South Greene all finished with 4-8 conference marks, while the Longhorns will be the No. 2 seed at 6-6. Coaches are expected to get together early next week to decide the final seedings and set a bracket for the event, which is scheduled to start on Thursday with a play-in game between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds. The first round of the double elimination tourney will start on Friday at the home field of the higher seed, with the remainder of the tournament moving to Greeneville’s Dale Alexander Field.
Things looked promising for the homestanding Buffs on Friday when they put a three-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead on the Longhorns.
Johnson County had scored twice in the top of the third inning to take the 2-0 lead. They loaded the bases on Buff starter Keith Valentine with a hit batsman, a single by Zak Parsons and a walk. Graham Reece hit into a fielder’s choice to plate one run, and a two-out single by Peyton Pavusek brought home another.
The Horns had failed to score in the first frame when Reece smacked a double to left to start the game, went to third on an infield groundout, and tried to come home on a wild pitch by Valentine. But West Greene catcher Maddox Garber hustled to the backstop to grab the ball and fired to Valentine covering home and they nabbed Reece for the out.
West Greene couldn’t come up with the clutch hit in the bottom of the first. A single by Valentine and an infield error on Cameron Wilhoit’s grounder left runners at second and third with one out, but Johnson County pitcher Asa Lewis worked out of the jam with two infield groundouts.
Valentine pitched his way out of another jam in the fourth as the Longhorns got runners to second and third with one out. Valentine came through with a strikeout and a fly to the outfield to end that threat.
Again the Longhorns couldn’t pad their 2-0 advantage despite loading the bases in the fifth. Justin Tweed came on in relief of Valentine and managed to get out of the mess with a strikeout and two force plays.
West Greene chased starter Lewis in the home half of the fifth. Garber walked to start the inning, but Lewis got two outs before hitting Jaden Gregg with a pitch and walking Valentine to load the sacks. He then walked Wilhoit to force in the first run. Seth Condor came on in relief and Mason McCamey greeted him with a two-run single to left that boosted West Greene into the 3-2 advantage.
The roof then caved in on the Buffs in the top of the sixth. Zak Parsons tied the game with a lead-off home run that cleared the 315 sign in left-center. One out was registered, then Reece singled, Lewis was hit by a pitch and Pavusek walked to load the bases. Dakota Holt swatted a two-run double that gave Johnson County the lead back.
Another walk loaded the bases again, and Grayson Holt cleared them with a double to the fence in left field. Parsons, who had three hits in the game, doubled home another run as the Johnson County lead continued to grow.
Condor retired the Buffs in the sixth and seventh innings without any additional damage and preserved the 9-3 victory.
In addition to the three hits by Parsons, Reece had two safeties and Grayson Holt had three RBIs.
West Greene managed only three hits: singles by Valentine, Mason McCamey and Austin Wampler.
JOHNSON COUNTY 002 007 0 — 9 9 4
WEST GREENE 000 300 0 — 3 3 1
WP: Condor. LP: Tweed. 2b Hits: JC—Reece, G.Holt, Parsons. HR: JC—Parsons.