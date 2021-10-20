MURFREESBORO — For the first time all season, South Greene couldn’t find an answer.
Loretto found its footing just in time to win the second set and never looked back, defeating the Lady Rebels 25-16, 26-24, 25-14 in the second round of the Class A volleyball state tournament Wednesday morning.
In their previous 40 matches, the Lady Rebels (37-4) had never dropped two sets in a row. But that changed after they built a 23-20 lead in the second frame.
Loretto (40-8) scored six of the final seven points, ending with two straight kills by Karly Weathers for a 26-24 win. The Lady Mustangs then jumped ahead 5-0 and 8-1 to begin the third set.
“We just didn’t look like ourselves this morning,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We just made a lot of uncharacteristic plays, I can’t pinpoint one or two. Seemed like it was coming from everywhere.”
South Greene had taken a 14-10 lead on two straight Jordyn Roderick kills in the second frame before a 5-0 Loretto run. But three kills by Addison Williams put the Lady Rebels back in front, and Mackenzie Niston’s kill made it 23-20.
Williams led South Greene with 11 kills, while Roderick had nine along with eight digs. Sydney Gentry served two aces with 24 assists and two kills while Ava Clark tallied three kills. Niston, Davanie Tarleton and Clark all blocked two shots, and Macey Snapp had a team-high nine digs.
Gentry and Addison Compton each served an ace in the first set to keep South Greene within 14-11. But the Lady Rebels couldn’t get closer than three points.
Weathers, an Alabama women’s basketball signee, killed two straight before the opening set ended on a service ace.
“We preached to our kids really hard on slowing her down; you can’t stop her,” Gregg said. “She does have a very high kill percentage … seemed like on their tips, our girls were too far back. Their hits and their tips were killing us.”
Fittingly, Weathers ended the match with her 17th kill.
Two early kills by Roderick got South Greene going, and the Lady Rebels took a 6-5 lead before Loretto rallied to go in front 11-7.
The Lady Mustangs scored the first two points of the second set, but blocks by Tarleton and Niston along with a Clark kill put South Greene ahead 7-3. The Lady Rebels didn’t trail again until Loretto’s rally.
Loretto led 20-8 in the third set before a 5-0 South Greene run, consisting of two Roderick kills and a Tarleton block.
UP NEXT
South Greene faces Sale Creek for survival at 1 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. Sale Creek eliminated Westview Wednesday night.