Lydia Darnell went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI to lead the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils to an 11-2 softball win over the North Greene Lady Huskies on Friday.
Kaley Bradley went the distance in the circle for Greeneville. In seven innings, she gave up 12 hits, two runs, walked two and struck out six.
Greeneville cranked out 14 hits with 10 Lady Devils have at least one.
Ansley Collins had two hits and an RBI; Ashlyn Rachon had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Madison Carpenter, Laicy Darnell and Ella Moore each had a double.
North Greene got three hits from Haley Bailey. Hailey Kirkpatrick had two doubles and two RBI, Campbell Gaby had two doubles, and Eliza Brown had two hits, including a double.