AFTON — Kylie Malone didn’t score the winning goal in Chuckey-Doak’s 5-1 Region 1-A semifinal win over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday night, but she did have the most spectacular.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
With Chuckey-Doak needing breathing room against the spunky Lady Highlanders in the 57th minute, Malone bicycled a corner kick from the left side by Bailea Gilland up and over the keeper’s head for a 3-1 lead.
The FIFA 22-like goal is the first via a bicycle kick in Malone’s career.
“When Bailea played that corner across, I thought I could get it,” Malone said. “After I kicked it, I was laying on the ground thinking, ‘Did that go in?’ Everybody was screaming. It felt amazing.”
Making the goal more improbable is Malone, who is left-footed, had to strike the ball with her right foot. The sophomore has also been battling an injury to her right hip and has been hospitalized with COVID-19 this year.
“The only time I’ve ever practiced a bicycle kick was at a kids soccer camp I was working and I hurt myself,” Malone said with a chuckle. “I hadn’t practiced it since then, but it just kind of happened tonight. It was just the heat of the moment, and I didn’t feel anything in my hip. Maybe I’m healed.”
Malone’s bicycle kick was so unexpected that it kind of drew a delayed reaction from Chuckey-Doak’s bench.
“I think you saw utter shock on all our faces,” an excited Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said with a big smile. “There was silence and then the celebration because everybody was so shocked.”
Malone’s goal seemed to loosen the Lady Black Knights, and it also seemed to be a dagger to the heart for Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Two minutes later, Gilland found Merrill darting through the Gatlinburg-Pittman defense on the right side. Merrill gathered the pass and slotted the ball low and away to make it 4-1.
Malone scored another goal late in the match when she dribbled down the right side and lofted the ball over the keeper’s head with her left foot from just outside the 18-yard box to make it 5-1.
Chuckey-Doak also defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-0 during the regular season, but Tuesday’s match got off to an inauspicious start for the Lady Knights.
In the eighth minute, Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Abby Nelka-Hernandez got behind Chuckey-Doak’s defense, ran down a long pass from Eliza Bettis down the left side, got one-one-one with the keeper and stuck the ball in the upper left of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
It’s the first goal Chuckey-Doak has allowed since Sept. 13.
“I think the girls had in their heads that this was going to be an easy game,” said Ricker, whose Lady Knights wound up allowing just three shots on goal. “Come tournament time, though, there’s nothing easy. And I guess they had to figure that out.
“They got toasted early and got a goal scored on them. That was a reality check. But I think it’s much better to have that happen now than later.”
Chuckey-Doak tied the match 1-1 in the 12th minute when Merrill sent a direct kick across the frame from the right side for Hailey Love, who poked the ball to the left of the keeper.
Chuckey-Doak grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 20th minute when Layla Fox dropped a pass to Gilland, who sent a rocket over the head of the keeper straight on from just outside the 18-yard box.
The Lady Knights will host Alcoa for the region championship at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will play in a state sectional on Saturday.
Alcoa defeated University High 2-0 in the other region semifinal on Tuesday.
“It helps a lot to have Alcoa here at home on Thursday, and it helps a lot to have this game tonight under our belts,” Ricker said. “Tonight was the nervous game. You had to win or go home. No matter what happens on Thursday, we’re going to move on so I think we can just relax and play.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Alcoa. It always seems to end up being us and them for the region. We’re excited about it.”