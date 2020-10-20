The Marathon Quik Stop Markets team won the golf tournament to benefit the Isaiah 117 House on Friday at Link Hills Country Club. Team members included, from left, Allen Johnson, Johnny Honeycutt and Dougie Fezell. Not pictured was Scott Honeycutt.
More than $25,000 was raised for the house, which provides a temporary place for children to stay after being removed from their homes and placement in a foster care home.
Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator for the local Isaiah House, said that “We at the Isaiah House are very blessed with the continued support of Greene County.”
The tournament was sponsored by Johnson City Toyota, Idell Construction, Heritage Community Bank, Greeneville Federal Bank, BJ and Warren Atwood, Carla Bewley and Greeneville Light & Power System.