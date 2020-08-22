KNOXVILLE — Quarterback Kaden Martin passed for 138 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 63 yards and two scores to lead Knox Catholic to a 42-0 victory over the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights on Friday.
Martin, the son of Tennessee assistant football coach and former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, completed five of eight passes.
Chuckey-Doak was able to move the ball at times with 175 yards of offense – 146 passing, 29 rushing – and nine first downs.
Chuckey-Doak quarterback Matthew Palazzo completed 12 of 23 passes for 146 yards while throwing an interception.
The Black Knights’ Evan Murvin ran for 39 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 30 yards.
Kendall Barner had two catches for 40 yards, Conner Lamons had two catches for 33 yards and Austin Morris had three catches for 26 yards.
Chuckey-Doak will play at Johnson County on Sept. 4.