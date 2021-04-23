NASHVILLE — Tusculum University second baseman Daulton Martin has been named the College Baseball Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association.
Martin, a graduate student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, recorded 17 RBI and 11 runs scored while belting five home runs in leading the Pioneers to a 6-1 record last week. He went 11-of-28 (.393) at the plate with a stolen base and three walks. For his efforts, he was named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week and NCBWA Southeast Region Player of the Week.
In the final SAC series of the 2021 campaign, Martin batted 10-of-16 (.625) with 15 RBI, six extra-base hits and scored nine runs in a four-game sweep over Limestone. On Senior Day last weekend, he opened the series going 4-for-4 including a triple, two home runs and tied a school-record with nine RBI in Tusculum’s 18-8 win over the Saints. He had two hits in the first inning including a three-run triple. He later hit a two-run homer and added a grand slam to tie the single-game RBI record and also became the program’s all-time leader with 187 RBI.
In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, he hit two more home runs and finished the game with five RBI in a 19-6 TU win in seven innings.
On Sunday, he added his 12th home run of the year while also being hit by a pitch two more times as TU completed the sweep over Limestone.
Martin is batting .350 this season with six doubles and 12 home runs (13th in NCAA II). His four triples are tied for the league-lead (17th in NCAA II). He also has 48 RBI (7th in NCAA II) and leads the SAC with being hit by a pitch 16 times (6th in NCAA II). His 49 base hits are 22nd in the country, while his 23 walks are listed 41st in Division II. His 149 career walks are the most in school history and are ranked second in SAC history, needing five more to break the league record.
Tusculum (29-9) is the No. 2 seed in this week’s SAC Baseball Tournament and will be in action on Friday against an opponent yet to be determined. Friday’s game will start at 2:45 p.m. from Smokies Park in Kodak.
SOFTBALL Alloway Gets Honor
HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University softball outfielder Anna Alloway garnered All-South Atlantic Conference Honorable Mention, the league announced on Thursday.
On the season, the senior is tied eighth in NCAA Division II with 51 hits. The Louisville native has also racked up 10 doubles, five home runs, 21 runs batted in, 25 runs scored, and six walks across 132 at bats. Alloway is averaging .386 at the plate with an on-base percentage of .418 and slugging .576.
In her four years at Tusculum, the elementary education and secondary English major ranks in the top-10 across the TU record book for career batting average (.359), doubles (38), home runs (23), RBI (98), total bases (274), slugging percentage (.596), and on-base percentage (.408).