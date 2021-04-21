WINGATE, N.C. — Tusculum University second baseman Daulton Martin has been named the NCAA Division II Southeast Region Player of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
Martin, a graduate student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, scored 11 runs, drove in 17 RBI and belted five home runs in leading the Pioneers to a 6-1 record last week. He went 11-of-28 (.393) with a stolen base and three walks. For his efforts, he was named the SAC Player of the Week and the TSWA College Player of the Week.
In the final SAC series of the season, Martin batted 10-of-16 (.625) with 15 RBI, six extra-base hits and scored nine runs in a four-game sweep over Limestone. In Saturday’s Senior Day, he opened the series going 4-for-4 including a triple, two home runs and tied a school-record with nine RBI in Tusculum’s 18-8 five-inning victory. He had two hits in the first inning including a three-run triple. He later hit a two-run homer and added a grand slam to tie the single-game RBI record and also became the program’s all-time leader with 189 runs batted in.
In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, he hit two more home runs and finished the game with five RBI in a 19-6 TU win in seven innings.
In what will most likely be his career home finale, he added three more hits including his 12th home run of the season. He was also hit by a pitch twice.
Martin is batting .350 this season with six doubles and 12 home runs (13th in NCAA II). His four triples are tied for the league-lead (17th in NCAA II). He also has 48 RBI (7th in NCAA II) and leads the SAC with being hit by a pitch 16 times (6th in NCAA II). His 49 base hits are 22nd in the country, while his 23 walks are listed 41st in Division II. His 149 career walks are the most in school history and are ranked second in SAC history, needing five more to break the league record.
Tusculum (29-9) is the No. 2 seed in this week’s SAC Baseball Tournament and will be in action on Friday against an opponent yet to be determined. Friday’s game will start at 2:45 p.m. from Smokies Park in Kodak.
MEN’S LACROSSE Tusculum 10 Coker 9
Kale Lawrence scored the go-ahead goal with 10:53 left and the Tusculum University defense held Coker University scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Pioneers rallied for a 10-9 victory in the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship quarterfinals at Pioneer Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Lawrence finished with three goals and an assist and Lorenz Brown scored three goals for the fourth-seeded Pioneers (7-4), who advance to face top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne in the conference semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. at Moretz Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.
Matt Murphy finished with two goals and an assist and Henry Haskett and Tre Childers had two goals apiece for the fifth-seeded Cobras (6-8), who fell to 0-5 all-time in the conference tournament despite holding a 7-4 lead at halftime.
Tusculum keeper Ross Geiger finished with nine saves to go along with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
The Pioneers advance to the SAC semifinals for the third time in the last five conference tournaments and will face a Lenoir-Rhyne squad that is 11-1 overall and ranked sixth in the latest United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association poll.
The Bears defeated the Pioneers 21-11 at Moretz Stadium on March 13. The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner of the other semifinal between Wingate and Limestone in the championship game on Sunday.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 11th
The Tusculum Pioneers carded a 54-hole score of 917 and finished in 11th place at the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golf Championship. The two-day, 54-hole championship was held at Woodlake Golf Club and hosted by Lincoln Memorial.
Tusculum finished the tournament with a final round 308 and wrap up the spring season.
Lincoln Memorial led wire-to-wire as the Railsplitters posed a 17-under par total of 847 and finished 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Limestone (860), who was playing in its inaugural SAC Championship. LMU lapped the tournament field shooting 286 on the final day.
LMU’s Dan Bradbury established a new conference and tournament record with his 20-under par total of 196. His 54-hole score breaks the previous SAC record of 200, carded by former Tusculum All-American Brad Hawkins at the 2015 State Farm Intercollegiate, which was also played at Woodlake.
Bradbury posted rounds of 64-67-65=196 and finished 10 shots clear of runner-up and LMU teammate Luke Harries (67-70-69=206).
The Tusculum freshman duo of Liam van Deventer and Dominic Barron Holden tied for 35th place with a 54-hole total 226. Van Deventer posted the low round of the day for the Black & Orange with his one-over par 73.
Junior Nicholas Marchese tied for 42nd with 78-72-79=229, rookie Isak Holter finished 53rd with 82-77-78=237 and junior Kyle Engelbert rounded out the TU scoring with 81-81-79=241 (54th).
TRACK & FIELD Bostick Gets Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University sophomore sprinter Faith Bostick has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Bostick won both the 100 meters and the 200 meters at the Catamount Classic, hosted by Western Carolina University. On Friday, Bostick ran the fastest time in preliminaries and set the school record in the 200 for the second straight week at 24.47 seconds. In the finals, Bostick was clocked at 12.14 seconds in the 100 and 24.64 in the 200 to sweep first place in the sprints, helping the Pioneers to a sixth-place finish in the meet.
Bostick will enter the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship as the top seed in both the 100 and 200, having set her qualifying time of 11.92 seconds in the 100 at the Flames Invitational on April 9. The Port St. Lucie, Florida native is currently ranked second in the NCAA Southeast Region in the 100 and is third in the 200 meters. Her times of 11.92 in the 100 and 24.47 in the 200 are less than a tenth of a second shy of NCAA provisional qualifying marks in each event.
The Pioneers will compete at the SAC Championships on Saturday and Sunday at Lenoir-Rhyne University.