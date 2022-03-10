MURFREESBORO — North Greene’s senior class had already made program history with their third state tournament appearance. But another team on a historic run brought the Lady Huskies’ season to a close.
For the first time ever, McKenzie advanced to the TSSAA state semifinal round. And it came at North Greene’s expense as the Lady Rebels won Thursday’s Class A state quarterfinal game 58-44 at the Murphy Center.
“Obviously it was tough. We’ve been together for so long,” North Greene senior Hailee English said, overcome by emotion.
McKenzie (29-2) outscored the Lady Huskies in the paint 35-18 while holding a 38-25 advantage in rebounds. The Lady Rebels dominated the offensive glass 19-7 and scored 16 second-chance points.
The winners never looked back after a 10-0 run which began in the second quarter and built a 36-21 cushion in the third. Briley Auvenshine then buried a 3-pointer midway through the frame to start an 11-3 run, making it 47-27 after a Mikaela Reynolds layup.
Savannah Davis and Auvenshine both hit layups to build a 55-35 lead with 3:47 in the game.
Auvenshine buried three triples and recorded a double-double for the Lady Rebels with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Dani Dyer added 13 for McKenzie, playing in its first state tournament since 1963. Thursday also marked McKenzie’s first state tournament win since a 58-37 round-of-16 triumph over Camp Creek in 1960.
“I saw that pop up on the website yesterday; I had no idea,” Lady Rebels coach John Wilkins said. “It means a lot to me, means a lot to our community. It’s where our expectations have been since last year when Loretto put us out in the region semifinals. But I also realize how hard it is to get here. You have to have some breaks along the way.”
END OF AN ERA
Shelby Davenport, Brooklyn Anderson, Emily Britton and English saw their historic North Greene careers end with the defeat. The group won 107 games and reached at least the Class A sectional round in all four seasons.
“This bunch is special, man, not just because they win a lot and have been to three state tournaments. They’re just good kids,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said, reminiscing about taking the group to travel tournaments before their high school careers. “I took them everywhere, had meals with their families, been guests in their homes, and now it’s over.”
Davenport scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while English had 12 points for the Lady Huskes, who finish 25-13.
Davenport went 4-of-4 at the foul line and 2-of-2 from 3-point range, both in the third quarter. Her second triple cut the deficit to 41-27, after the first had stopped McKenzie’s 10-0 run.
After giving up the game’s first six points, North Greene pulled within 6-5 on Sonya Wagner’s 3-pointer and a Davenport layup. But Auvenshine hit two 3-pointers before English hit one of her own to make it a 12-8 game.
Britton’s fast-break layup cut McKenzie’s second-quarter lead to 26-21 at the 2:15 mark.
GUARDING A GREAT
Davis, a sophomore at McKenzie, had been named a Miss Basketball finalist this season, averaging 18.8 points per game and a 42% clip from 3-point range. Led by Zoe Sanders, the Lady Huskies limited Davis to just nine points, four coming late when North Greene tried to trap defensively in the half court. All four of her field goals came from inside the 3-point line.
“Zoe has guarded people like that all season. We knew she was going to do a good job on (Davis),” a likewise emotional Davenport said. “The wins and all that are great, but the girls were the best part about playing here. I haven’t really made a decision on if I’m ever going to play basketball again. I wanted to make the most of (playing with my senior teammates).”
UP NEXT
McKenzie takes on Gleason in Friday’s Class A semifinals.
NG 8 13 8 15 — 44
M 14 16 17 11 — 58
NG (44): Shelby Davenport 14, Hailee English 12, Brooklyn Anderson 7, Sonya Wagner 7, Emily Britton 2, Cambell Gaby 2.
M (58): Briley Auvenshine 18, Dani Dyer 13, Savannah Davis 9, Kylie Reynolds 8, Mikaela Reynolds 6, Katie Chesser 3, Madison Gilbert 1.
3-pointers: Briley Auvenshine 3, Shelby Davenport 2, Hailee English 2, Katie Chesser, Dani Dyer, Sonya Wagner.