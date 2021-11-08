Chuckey-Doak’s Marci Merrill, and Greeneville’s Olivia Norris and Mikayla Weems were selected to the East squad for the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association’s East/West All-Star match on Sunday in Hendersonville. The West squad won 3-0.
Pictured left to right are Norris, Weems and Merrill. Norris and Weems helped the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils to the Class 2A state tournament, while Merrill helped Chuckey-Doak to the Class A state tournament the last week in October in Chattanooga.