AFTON — It took Chuckey-Doak 32 minutes to find the back of the net. But after that, Marci Merrill couldn’t be stopped.
The senior scored five goals as the Lady Black Knights took down Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-0 on Thursday at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
Faith Rice sent a pass to Merrill just inside the the box that Merrill buried low and away in the 32nd minute. Four minutes later, Merrill doubled the lead with a rocket to the back post that ended the half 2-0.
Seventeen minutes into the second half, Rice connected another pass to Merrill, who placed the ball into the corner for the 3-0 lead to complete her hat trick.
The goal of the night came in the 71st minute. Rice lofted a cross into the box that Merrill chest trapped and side volleyballed into the net. Merrill ended the night with her fifth goal just before the final whistle off an assist from Aliah Campbell.
The Lady Black Knights improve to 6-3-1.
Chuckey-Doak’s defensive unit of Niome Merrill, Kaylee Delotto, Hope Rice and Tavyn Southerland allowed only one Lady Highlander shot — a direct kick.
The Lady Black Knights’ match at Providence Academy slated for Friday has been postponed until Monday at 6:30 p.m.
West Greene 2 Unicoi County 0
MOSHEIM — Lily Gilbert found the back of the net twice, lifting West Greene to its first win of the season.
Abby Hoxie and Shaleigh Sopha each had one assist for the Lady Buffaloes (1-6), while Kandalin Warner grabbed a team-high four saves.
Kya Gilland and Erickah Laughlin both stopped two shots, with Sopha and Gilbert each defending one. Kaylee Laughlin, Hoxie, Gilbert and Gilland combined for 10 shots on goal.
“It was truly a team effort,” West Greene coach Kimberly Shelton said. “The players came together for senior night and gave their all.”
Shelton also praised West Greene’s defense and midfield — in particular Lindsay Flores, Emily Cinnamon, Julianna Pichichero, Katie Hensley, Megan Cox, Shaylan Walker, Cassie Akers and Chloe Shaw.
The Lady Buffs return home Tuesday to host David Crockett at 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL South Greene 3 North Greene 0
BAILEYTON — For the second time this season, South Greene defeated its top district rival in straight sets – 25-13, 25-16, 25-15.
Jordyn Roderick slammed 17 kills and had three blocks to lead the Lady Rebels (21-1, 4-0 District 1-A). Sydney Gentry totaled 31 assists and 16 service points, including two aces. Addison Williams and Ava Clark combined for 11 kills.
Macey Snapp totaled 19 digs, and Mackenzie Niston had five blocks.
Hailee English posted 12 kills and served two aces to pace North Greene (12-6, 2-2). Kylee Jones handed out 17 assists with three service aces, with Gracie Johnson adding six kills
Both teams play in Saturday’s Mountain Empire Tournament at Science Hill.
Chuckey-Doak 3 West Greene 1
MOSHEIM — In District 2-2A, Chuckey-Doak won 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20.
The Lady Black Knights improve their District 2-2A record to 5-1. Haylee Richardson led the way with 15 kills, six digs and two blocks.
Bailey Fair and Heidi Buch both laid down nine kills, with Fair adding three blocks and Buch recording five digs. Hayleigh Hensley blocked eight shots while Jocelyn Paysinger handed out 30 assists and Brianna Lowe served two aces.
Madi Brown had six kills, two service aces and 14 digs to pace West Greene (3-8, 1-6). Taylor Lawson recorded three blocks and five kills, with Morgan Brown serving one ace with 16 digs. Kaleigh Douthat and Chloe Brown had seven assists each.
West Greene visits South Greene on Monday and Grainger on Tuesday, and Chuckey-Doak next entertains Greeneville on Tuesday.
Greeneville 3 Cherokee 1
Greeneville responded with a vengeance after losing the second stanza against Cherokee, winning 25-20, 21-25, 25-9, 25-20.
Lauren Bailey slammed 26 kills with eight digs to lead the Lady Devils (15-3, 6-0 District 2-2A).
Eden Aiken, who had 47 assists, also served seven aces with seven kills and nine digs. Chloe Marsh finished with 11 kills and 11 digs.
Greeneville will play in the Mountain Empire Classic at Science Hill on Saturday. The Lady Devils travel to Class 3A power Dobyns-Bennett on Monday.