CHURCH HILL — Behind a hat trick from senior Marci Merrill, the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights soccer team opened its season with a 4-0 win at Volunteer High School on Thursday.
Merrill opened the scoring in the 19th minute then doubled the score in the 33rd minute when she blasted a direct kick past the Volunteer keeper.
The first half ended with Chuckey-Doak leading 2-0.
Kylie Malone added the third Chuckey-Doak goal in the 60th minute when she sent a low shot to the back post.
Merrill completed her hat trick in the 74th minute by poking a shot into the net off an assist from Malone.
Breanna Roberts got the shutout in goal, tallying three saves. Freshmen Aliah Campbell and Tavyn Southerland had solid performances in the midfield for the Lady Black Knights.
The Lady Black Knights will open district play at West Greene at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.