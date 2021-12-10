In case there was any doubt left, yes, Trey Thompson can dunk.
He did it three times on Thursday night, scoring 41 points as Greeneville Middle School dismantled Sullivan East Middle 79-19.
He scored eight baskets in the first and third quarters alone. Three of his 19 buckets came from 3-point range.
Bishop Merriweather scored Greeneville’s second most points with eight, Braylen Kidwell had seven and Taren Claridy five. Zaydyn Anderson and Maddox Bishop both scored four, Landon Aldridge and Yordan Gomez-Mills had three each and Parker Quillen had two.
Claridy, Kidwell and Aldridge each hit from deep in the fourth quarter.
Unicoi County 54 South Greene 42
Despite getting 15 points from Will Arrowood and 11 from Cayden Fillers, South Greene fell.
Zach Mason added six points for South, while Lucas Couch and Evan Stills each chipped in four and Charlie Lane had two.
South Greene 54 West Greene 22
South Greene jumped to a 19-5 lead after one quarter, led 25-9 at halftime and 39-17 after three quarters.
Lucas couch scored 14 points for South, while Will Arrowood had 12. Zach Mason and Evan Still each tossed in six, Charlie Lane had five, Cayden Fillers had four, Brant Wilhoit had three, and Gavin Dyer and Jude Dyer each had two.
GIRLS South Greene 37 Unicoi County 33
Nevaeh Davis and Natalie Foshie paced South Greene with eight points each.
South Greene led 9-3 after one quarter, 14-12 at halftime and 25-21 after three quarters.
Kortnei Bailey added five points for South, while Reagan Arrowood and Samantha Birdwell each finished with four.
Unicoi won the JV game 32-12. Clarissa Davis led South with seven points.
South Greene 42 West Greene 19
Natalie Foshie scored 12 points and Kortnei Bailey finished with 10 to lead South.
South jumped to a 7-2 lead after one quarter, led 16-4 at halftime and 38-12 after three periods.
Paisley Brobeck added eight points and Samantha Birdwell scored six for South.
Alea Aiken and Journey Lamons each scored five points for West.
West Greene won the JV game 40-20. Aiken led all scorers with 11 points and Lamons had eight. Clarissa Davis led South with nine points.
West trailed 9-6 after one quarter, but rallied for a 21-13 lead at halftime and led 34-17 at the end of three.