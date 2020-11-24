ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior guard Aliyah Miller has been honored as the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week in women's basketball for the week ending Nov. 22, the SAC office announced Monday.
Miller, a 5-foot-7 guard from Clarksville, scored a game-high 23 points as the Pioneers defeated Wingate 63-52 in their season opener on Saturday at Pioneer Arena. Miller shot 10-for-18 from the field and 3-for-5 from three-point range in nearly matching her career high of 25 points set last season against Mars Hill.
Miller, who played a career-best 34 minutes against Wingate, also contributed four rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal as the Pioneers claimed their third straight win over the Bulldogs and won their season opener for the fourth year in a row.
The Pioneers (1-0, 1-0 SAC) host UVA Wise at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Arena.